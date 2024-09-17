About 30 people injured as train derails in Paarl

About 30 people were injured and others trapped when a commuter train derailed at Dal Josafat station in Paarl on Tuesday evening.
Drakenstein Farm Watch (DFW), the private fire responders in the Western Cape, said it received a request for assistance at 6.41pm.
“Multiple services responded on DFW emergency groups and dispatched resources,” DFW said.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Image: DFW
