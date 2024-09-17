South Africa

Eastern Cape teacher axed after attempting to seduce boy, 13

17 September 2024 - 14:25 By Sino Majangaza
An Eastern Cape teacher was found guilty of sexual misconduct. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

An Eastern Cape teacher has been dismissed with immediate effect after she was found guilty of sexual misconduct involving a 13-year-old boy.

According to evidence before the Education Labour Relations Council, the teacher at Pharamakhulo Senior Primary School in Mahlabatheng, Tlokoeng (formerly Mount Fletcher), touched the boy’s hands and asked him to kiss her.

Three charges were levelled against the teacher:

  • committing sexual harassment by attempting to kiss a pupil;
  • prejudicing the right of the pupil to learn peacefully; and
  • conducting herself in an improper and disgraceful manner.

The incidents took place in June 2023. The pupil has since changed schools and is in grade 8.

The boy testified that the teacher asked him to remain behind during break one day when he was about to leave the classroom.

He said the teacher instructed another pupil to stand by the door and not allow anyone into the classroom.

She asked him to come closer and he did so, the boy said. The teacher then touched his hands and tried to kiss him but he refused. He said the teacher kept asking him to kiss her. When the bell rang, the teacher ran out to her car.

The teacher again called the boy and instructed him to bring his book. She put a R50 note in the book. The pupil testified he initially refused to take the money, however, the teacher allegedly begged him to take it and warned him not to tell anyone.

He told his friends the teacher had given him money.

In a second incident, the pupil testified the teacher called him to the storeroom, closed the door and tried to kiss him, but he refused

In a second incident, the pupil testified the teacher called him to the storeroom, closed the door and tried to kiss him, but he refused.

In one of the encounters, the teacher allegedly told the boy she loved him more than his mother and there was no-one else she loved except him.

A witness, a 13-year-old Pharamakhulo Senior Primary School pupil, testified he was requested by the teacher to stand outside the door and ensure no-one had access to the classroom.

He said he did not know what happened inside the classroom, but was told by the other pupil.

In her testimony, the teacher said the boy was making a noise, disturbing other pupils and copying their work. She said she approached him to discipline him and other pupils requested to go on break so she released them.

The teacher said she closed the door because it was windy and denied trying to kiss the boy, but did ask him to come closer. She admitted giving him the money but said it was for a haircut.

Commissioner Siziwe Gcayi found the teacher guilty and instructed that she be dismissed with immediate effect.

