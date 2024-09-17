Five pupils sanctioned for ‘mock slave auction’ at Pinelands High School

Five coloured pupils captured in a video clip conducting a mock slave auction of their black classmates at Pinelands High School have been sanctioned in Cape Town.
Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they were told by the school governing body the disciplinary process had been finalised.
“The outcome of the process and the sanctions have been communicated to the parents and pupils involved,” said Hammond.
“The sanctions are restorative in nature and include participating in workshops and learning programmes as well as community service.”
The incident on July 25 saw a group of grade 8 pupils “bidding” to purchase their peers who had allegedly been rounded up in an enclosure. Video footage of the “auction”, captioned “slavery at school is crazy”, caused an outcry on social media.
Some pupils offered bids of up to R100,000 or offered to “purchase” their peers with Bitcoin.
The education department said the sanctions were designed to help the children involved gain a deeper understanding of the seriousness of the incident and its effect on others. The outcome was supported by the parents and pupils involved, including the victims.
Hammond said: “The school has indicated its commitment to continuing its journey in promoting nonracialism and diversity within the school.”
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
