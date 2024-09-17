South Africa

Five pupils sanctioned for ‘mock slave auction’ at Pinelands High School

17 September 2024 - 11:21 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A screengrab of the mock auction at Pinelands High School in Cape Town.
A screengrab of the mock auction at Pinelands High School in Cape Town.
Image: Screengrab

Five coloured pupils captured in a video clip conducting a mock slave auction of their black classmates at Pinelands High School have been sanctioned in Cape Town.  

Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they were told by the school governing body the disciplinary process had been finalised.

“The outcome of the process and the sanctions have been communicated to the parents and pupils involved,” said Hammond.  

“The sanctions are restorative in nature and include participating in workshops and learning programmes as well as community service.”  

The incident on July 25 saw a group of grade 8 pupils “bidding” to purchase their peers who had allegedly been rounded up in an enclosure. Video footage of the “auction”, captioned “slavery at school is crazy”, caused an outcry on social media. 

Some pupils offered bids of up to R100,000 or offered to “purchase” their peers with Bitcoin.  

The education department said the sanctions were designed to help the children involved gain a deeper understanding of the seriousness of the incident and its effect on others. The outcome was supported by the parents and pupils involved, including the victims. 

Hammond said: “The school has indicated its commitment to continuing its journey in promoting nonracialism and diversity within the school.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Primary school principal loses defamation case against Chatsworth newspaper

High Court finds newspaper report on principal's arrest for sexual assault of a junior teacher fair and accurate
News
8 hours ago

Council of Education Ministers meets to discuss impact of school budget cuts

A special meeting of the Council of Education Ministers will be convened this week to discuss the effect of budget cuts on provincial education ...
News
1 day ago

'No documents submitted': Parents frustrated with GDE online system

Parents TimesLIVE spoke to complained they were receiving an error message saying they had not submitted supporting documents even though they had.
News
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'They offered me money to take down the video': Woman on 'exploitive' ... South Africa
  2. 'Economic sabotage': unit recovers 54km of stolen cables in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 'No documents submitted': Parents frustrated with GDE online system South Africa
  4. FBI investigating another attempted assassination of Trump World
  5. Neema Foundation for the Deaf offers Makhadzi a free deaf sensitisation and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Post-Executive Committee Press Conference
Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber briefs Parliament Portfolio Committee