“Every time we have an opportunity, we will address this serious issue of vigilante justice that continues to plague society and undermine the rule of law,” said Hadebe.
“Just last week, a disturbing incident of mob justice took place in Moteti village within the Dennilton policing area. The incident happened on September 12, where two men were fatally attacked and burnt to death by members of the community on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities.
“I strongly denounce this act of vigilantism. While we acknowledge the frustrations that can arise in response to criminal activities, undermining the legal system jeopardises our justice system and endangers the lives of people.”
The largest contributing causes to murder, attempted murder and assault GBH were altercations, arguments and road rage, which contributed 40, 52 and 1,164 respectively. Most of these crimes took part in public places and the second location was at the residence of either the victim or the perpetrator.
Hadebe extended her appreciation to officers for their swift arrest of Zachariah Olivier, 60, and his employees Adriaan de Wet, 19 and William Musoro, 45, for allegedy killing women and later feeding them to pigs. Lucia Ndlovu, 35, and Maria Makgato, 47, were killed while collecting expired food at the Onvervaght pig farm in Polokwane. The accused men’s bail hearing is to be heard on October 2 at the Polokwane regional court.
“We condemn this senseless and inhumane act in the strongest possible terms. In the same vein, there is a relief in that three suspects were arrested following this harrowing ordeal and are undergoing court proceedings. I am confident the evidence at our disposal will be sufficient to send these criminals in custody to face the full might of the law.”
Mob justice 'continues to undermine rule of law' in Limpopo, says top cop
Police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe and transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye present crime stats for first quarter of 2024/25 financial year
Mob justice continues to be an issue in Limpopo as it has contributed to murder, attempted murder and assault GBH cases between April and June.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe and transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye released the first-quarter crime statistics for the 2024/25 financial year on Tuesday.
Hadebe highlighted that the province remains the safest in the country. This after the national crime statistics released by police minister Senzo Mchunu on August 30 showed that Limpopo had the lowest murder rate, recording a 3.3% murder rate per 100,000 people in the same quarter.
Mob justice, however, remains a problem despite the work of officers and community outreach programmes to educate the public about the impact of participating in attacks.
Murder in the province increased by just one count, from 197 in the same period last year to 198. Of the 198 murders, 18 were due to mob justice
Attempted murder cases also increased, by eight counts from 247 to 255, three of which were a result of mob justice.
Assault GBH decreased by 17 counts from 2,832 to 2,815. Mob justice contributed 18 counts.
