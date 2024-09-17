Numsa calls on BMW for talks to resolve impasse

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has accused BMW SA of using the fraud investigation in the BMW Employees Medical Aid Scheme to effect the mass dismissal of workers.
The union claimed this was done to avoid a formal retrenchment process with payment of severance pay.
BMW says some employees are alleged to have defrauded the medical aid scheme.
Some workers at BMW’s Rosslyn plant in Pretoria took part in a strike on Monday, alleging there were mass dismissals at the company.
However, BMW denied its workers were on strike and that it was looking to cut jobs.
“The rumours of workforce reduction to cut a shift are untrue and should there be any termination of an associate’s contract due to the investigation we will recruit and upskill new associates, ensuring business continuity,” the company said on Monday
On Tuesday, Numsa said it noted the situation at BMW relating to the suspension and dismissal of a number of workers alleged to have been involved in fraudulent activities. The union said it did not condone criminal activity.
“However, one should have a holistic approach to the issue and deal with all involved equally and there should be no holy cows,” general secretary Irvin Jim said.
If workers were involved in alleged criminal conduct this could have only occurred with the participation of other stakeholders, including corrupt service providers appointed by the medical aid scheme.
“Workers cannot take the brunt without these criminals who benefited the most, also being exposed and acted against.”
Jim said of concern was it appeared BMW had been aware of these irregularities since 2019 and did not take action, but “apparently now uses this issue to effect the mass dismissal of workers to avoid a formal retrenchment process with payment of severance pay”.
The union did not understand the “obsession by management to unilaterally embark on a mass job loss bloodbath and the dismissal of close to 700 workers”.
“In my capacity as the Numsa general secretary, and on behalf of the union, I have written to the senior leadership of BMW raising these issues.”
He also called on the senior leadership of Numsa and BMW to be prepared to meet and discuss these matters, including reaching a solution.
