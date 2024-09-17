Off-duty cop and girlfriend killed in Florida Road shooting

An off-duty police officer and his girlfriend died in a shooting outside a Florida Road restaurant in Durban on Tuesday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Berea police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after a man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at the restaurant in the early hours on Tuesday.
"It is reported the man, an-off duty police officer, went to his girlfriend's workplace and the woman went out to meet him. He drew his service pistol and fired shots at her.
"The victim ran back inside the restaurant and the man followed her and continued shooting. She was declared dead at the scene. Two people sustained gunshot injuries during the incident."
Netshiunda said metro police who were patrolling the area witnessed the incident and the suspect was shot. He died in hospital.
He said the motive for the killing is unknown, however domestic-related issues cannot be ruled out.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said responders arrived at the restaurant shortly after 1am and found metro police and security officers at the scene.
“ Three males and one female had been shot. The female, believed to be in her 30s, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. She was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.
He said , the alleged shooter sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. He died a short while later.
“Two other men sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital."
