South Africa

Thabo Bester’s bid for access to laptop struck off roll ‘for lack of urgency’

17 September 2024 - 15:12
Thabo Bester returned to the high court for an urgent application. File image.
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad via Gallo Images

Thabo Bester's application to have access to legal resources electronically has been struck off the roll “for a lack of urgency”.

Bester was back in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday, nearly two months after his case relating to his dramatic escape from Mangaung maximum security prison in May 2022 was set down for trial next year.

The convicted rapist and murderer said he wants access to electronic devices and material “to adequately prepare” for his deportation hearing.

Bester tried to argue it was his “constitutional right” to access the devices and material, which the judge, who cannot be named as per a court order, quickly rejected.

“I request access to resources. This can be a device that can be easily monitored and managed and controlled without any security risk by the respondents because they have two [EST] members outside my door 24/7, highly trained. They supervise everything I do.”

Advocate Mosioa Mazibuko, representing correctional services, the minister and head of C-Max, asked the court to dismiss the application which was “self-created”.

No costs orders were made.

* This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

