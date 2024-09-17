The Mthatha regional court has sentenced serial rapist Gugu Honono to two life imprisonment terms and 25 years for three rapes and a robbery with aggravating circumstances committed as early as 2012.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday that DNA profiling helped trap Honono, 32, who had been on the run for more than eight years.
“The fugitive’s luck ran out when he was arrested for shoplifting in Komani in 2022,” said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.
He said the police computer system picked up that Honono was a wanted person in Qumbu, more than 300km away, where he had allegedly committed at least four rapes.
Honono started his spate of rapes on his 12-year-old stepsister at their home on December 12 2012. The rape was reported the next day. He also targeted young scholars boarding at private homes around Shawbury Mission.
When the trial commenced, one complainant in the four rapes to which Honono was linked refused to testify, stating that she did not want to open wounds that she believed were starting to heal.
“For that reason, state advocate Bulelani Bidla did not proceed with that charge of rape.”
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo commended the prosecutor and the investigating officer for their meticulous collection and presentation of evidence. He said the successful prosecution provided the long-awaited justice and closure to the victims and their families.
TimesLIVE
Two life terms for serial rapist who first targeted his stepsister, aged 12
Prosecutor, investigating officer commended for solving crimes dating to 2012
