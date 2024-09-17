South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester back in the dock

17 September 2024 - 09:58 By TimesLIVE
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester is back in court on Tuesday. 

He filed an application in the high court in Pretoria demanding access to his laptop.

MORE:

Correctional services sets the record straight on Bester’s claims, demands

The correctional services department has denied claims made by convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester about his treatment in prison.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Bester and co-accused back before the Free State High Court

The case against rape and murder convict Thabo Bester and his co-accused is back before the Free State High Court.
News
1 month ago

Thabo Bester, co-accused prison break trial to get under way early next year

Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana and Zanda Moyo remain in custody while the rest of the accused are out on bail of R10,000 each.
News
1 month ago
