WATCH | 'We will have more monsters, prison doesn’t rehabilitate': pastor Mboro

Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng was warmly welcomed by his followers at the Incredible Happening Ministry on Sunday, marking his first sermon since his release from prison.



In the sermon, Mboro offered a critical assessment of the South African justice system, alleging that it fails to rehabilitate offenders and might even worsen criminal behaviour.

“If our justice system doesn’t change, we are going to have more monsters in men. Prison doesn’t rehabilitate,” Mboro declared.

He elaborated on his concerns about prison conditions, claiming that criminal enterprises are often organised within the prison walls.



“Drugs are being sold freely. Ku runner ngawo [prisons are ruled by drugs],” he said. “You sit with people here and hear that plans are being made and that hits are being planned from the prisons.”

Mboro expressed his discontent with the state of prison staff, arguing that they are underpaid and struggling.



“The police who work there need a rehabilitation of the spirit. They are underpaid. How do you expect them to survive? There is no-one who struggles more than police and traffic cops. They are always asking for money. They should be paid better. How do you pay someone peanuts so they can arrest someone who has money. It’s a shame.”

He made the comments in the wake of legal troubles that began in August when Mboro was filmed entering Matshediso Primary School with a weapon and an armed entourage.



The video, which caused nationwide concern, depicted Mboro’s bodyguard frightening pupils and carrying two crying children, alleged to be Mboro’s grandchildren.



Mboro, his son, and bodyguard Camillot Baloyi faced charges including kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons and assault.

Mboro was released last week on R3,000 bail.