South Africa

WATCH | 'We will have more monsters, prison doesn’t rehabilitate': pastor Mboro

'Drugs sold freely, criminal enterprises are often organised in prison'

17 September 2024 - 17:49
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Paseka 'Pastor Mboro' Motsoeneng singing and dancing with supporters outside the Palm Ridge magistrate's court after he and his bodyguard Vincent Baloyi were released on bail.
Paseka 'Pastor Mboro' Motsoeneng singing and dancing with supporters outside the Palm Ridge magistrate's court after he and his bodyguard Vincent Baloyi were released on bail.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng was warmly welcomed by his followers at the Incredible Happening Ministry on Sunday, marking his first sermon since his release from prison.

In the sermon, Mboro offered a critical assessment of the South African justice system, alleging that it fails to rehabilitate offenders and might even worsen criminal behaviour.

“If our justice system doesn’t change, we are going to have more monsters in men. Prison doesn’t rehabilitate,” Mboro declared.

He elaborated on his concerns about prison conditions, claiming that criminal enterprises are often organised within the prison walls.

“Drugs are being sold freely. Ku runner ngawo [prisons are ruled by drugs],” he said. “You sit with people here and hear that plans are being made and that hits are being planned from the prisons.”

Mboro expressed his discontent with the state of prison staff, arguing that they are underpaid and struggling.

“The police who work there need a rehabilitation of the spirit. They are underpaid. How do you expect them to survive? There is no-one who struggles more than police and traffic cops. They are always asking for money. They should be paid better. How do you pay someone peanuts so they can arrest someone who has money. It’s a shame.”

He made the comments in the wake of legal troubles that began in August when Mboro was filmed entering Matshediso Primary School with a weapon and an armed entourage.

The video, which caused nationwide concern, depicted Mboro’s bodyguard frightening pupils and carrying two crying children, alleged to be Mboro’s grandchildren.

Mboro, his son, and bodyguard Camillot Baloyi faced charges including kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons and assault.

Mboro was released last week on R3,000 bail.

READ MORE

Ballistic results help Mboro secure bail

The prosecution in the case against Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motsoeneng has conceded the gun he is alleged to have been in possession of was not the ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng back in court

The bail application of pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng continues in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Gauteng's East Rand on Thursday.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng back in the dock

Controversial pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng is back at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago

IN PICS | NPA’s bid to have magistrate in pastor Mboro case recuse herself fails

The NPA has failed in its bid to have the magistrate presiding over the matter of Paseka “pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng recuse herself.
News
6 days ago

Delayed start for pastor Mboro bail bid due to heavy court caseload

Katlehong pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng threatened to approach a higher court should his fresh bid for bail not be heard as scheduled on Monday.
News
1 week ago

‘What has he done to you?’: magistrate’s ‘worrying’ remarks in Mboro case in spotlight

Motsoeneng and his bodyguard, Clement Baloyi, were back in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday for what was meant to be a fresh bail ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Pastor Paseka Mboro defies legal advice in court

He is facing charges including kidnapping and possession of a dangerous weapon.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'They offered me money to take down the video': Woman on 'exploitive' ... South Africa
  2. ‘Rude’ Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not ... South Africa
  3. 'Economic sabotage': unit recovers 54km of stolen cables in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Off-duty cop and girlfriend die in Florida Road shooting South Africa
  5. Neema Foundation for the Deaf offers Makhadzi a free deaf sensitisation and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Bree Street repairs will be completed by 2025 - Morero
Post-Executive Committee Press Conference