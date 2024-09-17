South Africa

Western Cape police commissioner urges public to report extortion cases

17 September 2024 - 19:59 By Nhlanhla Mabunda
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile. File image
Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile. File image
Image: Esa Alexander/File

Extortionists are targeting Western Cape communities and government officials and  leaving behind a trail of crimes, including murder, robbery, intimidation and kidnapping.

On Tuesday, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile urged the public and victims to report extortion cases.

“The SAPS is aware of claims in relation to extortion circulated on social media platforms but are convinced that not all these complaints and/or alleged crime have been reported to SAPS,” said Patekile.

“Communities and people from different spheres of life and occupations, including government service providers, are falling prey to crimes associated with extortion. These include murder, robbery, intimidation, kidnapping and other serious crimes.”

Patekile said he established an extortion task team to monitor and investigate extortion-related crime. “It comprises experienced and trained detectives supported by intelligence operatives to deal with the investigation of such cases. The team is making inroads.

“Through the analyses of reported crime, it became evident that not all extortion-related crime is reported to SAPS. Hence an appeal is made to those affected to report it through our toll-free number. Information shared on the toll-free number will be dealt with confidentially.”

The extortion toll-free contact number is 0800 314 444.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Construction mafia extortion accused to hear bail judgment on Friday

Five men charged with extortion after allegedly halting work at a construction site in KwaXimba in KwaZulu-Natal last month will hear judgment on ...
News
1 day ago

Cape Town cop fired after arrest for 'kidnapping and extorting Thai nationals'

A Cape Town policeman arrested for allegedly kidnapping and extorting Thai nationals has been fired.
News
2 days ago

EFF KZN suspends member for alleged extortion using party’s name

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has suspended one of its members, Bongumusa Mhlongo, for allegedly being involved in extortion.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Rude’ Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'They offered me money to take down the video': Woman on 'exploitive' ... South Africa
  3. 'Economic sabotage': unit recovers 54km of stolen cables in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Off-duty cop and girlfriend die in Florida Road shooting South Africa
  5. Neema Foundation for the Deaf offers Makhadzi a free deaf sensitisation and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan's memorial service
Bree Street repairs will be completed by 2025 - Morero