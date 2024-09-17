South Africa

Witness to shooting of British surgeon in Nyanga fails to appear in court

He told court earlier he was in the shooter's car at the time of the murder

17 September 2024 - 16:58 By Kim Swartz
British doctor Kar Hao Teoh was killed in front of his family in Nyanga, Cape Town, after taking a wrong turn.
Image: The Percivall Pott Orthopaedic Club

A witness to the fatal shooting of a British surgeon driving through Nyanga during a violent taxi strike a year ago failed to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday and now faces arrest.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Sithembile April, 43.

April, who is from East London, made his first court appearance on September 16 and said he was in the shooter's car at the time of the incident. He alleged the killer was a prominent taxi industry boss.

April claimed he had been hired to assassinate another taxi boss. 

Kar Hao Teoh, 40, a respected British trauma and orthopaedic doctor, took a wrong turn into the township notorious for crime while on holiday with his family.

He was with his wife Sara and two-year-old son Hugo when he was killed on August 3. 

TimesLIVE

