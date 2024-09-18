South Africa

30 people to appear in Richards Bay court for 'driving licence fraud'

18 September 2024 - 10:25 By TIMESLIVE
Thirty people are expected to appear in a KZN court in connection with fraudulent driving licences. File photo.
Image: Denis Droppa

Thirty people are expected to appear in the Richards Bay magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with fraudulent driving licences.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements department said its traffic and transport inspection unit, with the Hawks, initially arrested two examiners and 10 licence applicants.

The officials charged R2,500 for the licences at the Melmoth licensing centre, which falls under the Mthonjaneni local municipality.

This led to more arrests and the number has since increased to 30.

Department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said it had revoked all learner's licences issued by those arrested.

“This is a clear indication of our determination to suffocate this criminal syndicate, which includes examiners, driving school owners and applicants,” he said.

“Our message is that fake drivers who underwent fake driving tests will be removed from our roads, arrested and locked up in jail. We do this to end carnage on our roads and save innocent lives.”

TimesLIVE

