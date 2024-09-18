To support Cape Town’s vibrant film industry, which employs over 30,000 people, the city is inviting filmmakers to apply for funding opportunities aimed at boosting local productions.
In a statement this week, JP Smith, the MMC for safety and security, said the city’s newly established film support fund “aims to finance or provide support in the form of municipal services for film projects produced in Cape Town”.
He added: “The fund will cover short films, feature films, music videos, commercials, and Reality TV series, among others. It is looking to support productions which will drive local economic development, and create job opportunities through the broader film and media production’s value chain.”
Smith said the film fund aims to select projects that will support the emerging film and media talent base through upskilling and training initiatives based in Cape Town. “With this film fund, the city wants to ensure that we provide further support to an industry that already creates over 30,000 jobs and contributes to attracting direct investment into Cape Town,” he said.
“We believe this film fund has the potential to assist the local film industry to not only reduce the burden of production costs but also to help the sector improve its ability to attract international work currently going to other film territories overseas. We’d like to encourage members of the local television, media and film sectors to make use of this resource that enables them to focus on the creative and storytelling.”
Smith said the film office seeks to stimulate local economic growth and create jobs within the city, among other criteria. Filmmakers have until October 20 to submit funding proposals.
TimesLIVE
Applications open: Cape Town launches film fund to boost local movie productions
It is looking to support productions which will drive local economic development, and create job opportunities – MMC JP Smith
Image: Cunard Lines
