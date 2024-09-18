South Africa

Applications open: Cape Town launches film fund to boost local movie productions

It is looking to support productions which will drive local economic development, and create job opportunities – MMC JP Smith

18 September 2024 - 20:09 By Anda Mankayi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
JP Smith, City of Cape Town's MMC for safety and security, says the newly established film support fund aims to finance or provide support in the form of municipal services for film projects produced in Cape Town”.
JP Smith, City of Cape Town's MMC for safety and security, says the newly established film support fund aims to finance or provide support in the form of municipal services for film projects produced in Cape Town”.
Image: Cunard Lines

To support Cape Town’s vibrant film industry, which employs over 30,000 people, the city is inviting filmmakers to apply for funding opportunities aimed at boosting local productions.

In a statement this week, JP Smith, the MMC for safety and security, said the city’s newly established film support fund “aims to finance or provide support in the form of municipal services for film projects produced in Cape Town”.

He added: “The fund will cover short films, feature films, music videos, commercials, and Reality TV series, among others. It is looking to support productions which will drive local economic development, and create job opportunities through the broader film and media production’s value chain.”

Smith said the film fund aims to select projects that will support the emerging film and media talent base through upskilling and training initiatives based in Cape Town. “With this film fund, the city wants to ensure that we provide further support to an industry that already creates over 30,000 jobs and contributes to attracting direct investment into Cape Town,” he said.

“We believe this film fund has the potential to assist the local film industry to not only reduce the burden of production costs but also to help the sector improve its ability to attract international work currently going to other film territories overseas. We’d like to encourage members of the local television, media and film sectors to make use of this resource that enables them to focus on the creative and storytelling.”

Smith said the film office seeks to stimulate local economic growth and create jobs within the city, among other criteria. Filmmakers have until October 20 to submit funding proposals.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Cape Town, Western Cape double the number of LEAP officers deployed

The Cape Town and the Western Cape governments are doubling the number of law enforcement advancement plan (LEAP) officers deployed in the city’s ...
News
2 hours ago

'Economic sabotage': unit recovers 54km of stolen cables in Cape Town

Metal theft is on the list of priorities the City of Cape Town wants to tackle through its co-operation agreement with SAPS and the provincial ...
News
2 days ago

Cape Town to upgrade Desmond Tutu's neighbourhood park as tribute

Nearly four years after the passing of Anglican bishop emeritus Desmond Tutu, Cape Town is to upgrade a park the cleric often visited near his home.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Rude’ Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not ... South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants to feed people left hungry by drought Africa
  3. Joburg couple play fair as they divorce after 56 years, judge confirms South Africa
  4. KZN cops hunt for 'Putin' over extortion, illegal ammo charges South Africa
  5. South Africa to send 100 students to China for scarce skills training South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema
Frenchman charged with mass abuse of wife says 'I am a rapist' | REUTERS