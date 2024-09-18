South Africa

Brave, humble and honourable — Zondo praises Pravin Gordhan

'He always knew the right thing to do. and did it'

18 September 2024 - 18:19 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former chief justice Zondo visited the family of the late minister of public enterprise Pravin Gordhan at Reservoir Hills in KwaZulu-Natal.
Former chief justice Zondo visited the family of the late minister of public enterprise Pravin Gordhan at Reservoir Hills in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Retired chief justice Raymond Zondo has described late struggle stalwart Pravin Gordhan as an honourable man whose legacy must be preserved with greater efforts to fight state capture and putting South Africa first. 

Zondo visited the Gordhan family in Durban on Wednesday ahead of the late minister’s memorial service, he praised Gordhan for his commitment to the liberation of South Africa and his brave fight against state capture, 

“I got to know Pravin Gordhan in the 80s but of course over the years he has been very active in South Africa. He played a particularly important role in relation to fighting state capture, he was very supportive of the commission that I chaired, he was a very brave man, humble, he always knew the right thing to do, and did it,” said Zondo.

Zondo chaired the commission, which investigated allegations of systematic corruption of public institutions by private interests. 

Gordhan — who served as commissioner for Sars and as finance minister, according to Zondo put up formidable resistance against an assault on the institutions. 

“He put up a big fight to prevent the capture of the National Treasury and of course many of you will remember his evidence in the commission which was very extensive and helped us understand what really happened. 

“He made a contribution to the liberation of South Africa, he made a very important contribution to fighting corruption and state capture and that is something all of us should try to emulate,” Zondo said.

The former chief justice said a befitting tribute to Gordhan’s life of service would be “to rededicate ourselves to fighting corruption and state capture, but to always remember to put the people first in whatever we do because throughout his life he put the people of South Africa first.”

WATCH | 'I once borrowed money from him': Zuma pays respects to Gordhan despite strained relationship

Despite a strained relationship with the late former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, former president Jacob Zuma has shared fond memories of the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zondo praised Gordhan for how he handled his dismissal by former president Jacob Zuma from the Treasury. He also defended him against detractors. 

“He handled it with absolute dignity, in a very purposeful way because he knew what he was doing, he knew what those who were pursuing state capture were trying to do and he did not want to make it easy for them, and that was very important. 

“I’ve heard some of the things that have been said but those are by people who would never say anything good about him, those are people who have hated him for a long time. Some have accused him of corruption and yet they've never come up with any evidence, they have had all the opportunities but just say all sorts of things.

“Pravin Gordhan was an honourable man,” said Zondo. 

Gordhan’s funeral service will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday. He was afforded an official category 2 service.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Memorial service for Pravin Gordhan

The memorial service for struggle stalwart and former minister Pravin Gordhan is taking place on Tuesday at his home in Pretoria.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | ANC politicians pay tribute to Gordhan at memorial

The late ANC stalwart Pravin Gordhan has been hailed for his contribution as the commissioner at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
Politics
23 hours ago

Disrespecting the dead reveals a callous lack of ubuntu

Those who gloat at the death of Pravin Gordhan betray our centuries-old traditions of humanity, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Gordhan will be remembered as a champion of revolutionary integrity

Pravin Gordhan, known to friends and comrades as “PG”,  breathed his last on Friday morning.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Rude’ Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not ... South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants to feed people left hungry by drought Africa
  3. Joburg couple play fair as they divorce after 56 years, judge confirms South Africa
  4. South Africa to send 100 students to China for scarce skills training South Africa
  5. Fuel prices set for substantial decreases in October, says AA news

Latest Videos

EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema
Frenchman charged with mass abuse of wife says 'I am a rapist' | REUTERS