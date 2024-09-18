Three construction workers in the Western Cape had to be rescued after part of a trench being dug to install a pipeline collapsed on them.
Construction workers rescued from collapsed trench in Gordon's Bay
Three construction workers in the Western Cape had to be rescued after part of a trench being dug to install a pipeline collapsed on them.
“Our contractor was busy installing the rising sewer main along Broadway Boulevard in Gordon’s Bay when a section of the trench collapsed, trapping three workers,” said City of Cape Town water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien.
“Of the three workers, only one was trapped requiring extrication by the relevant emergency services.”
There were no serious injuries and the workers were taken to hospital for medical evaluation.
Badroodien said safety measures were in place at the time, including the stepping and battering of the trench.
“The site is now closed off pending an investigation by water and sanitation officials. The contractor will be expected to submit a proposal for additional safety measures before the work can reconvene.”
