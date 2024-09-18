South Africa

Driver caught outside Plettenberg Bay with 1.5kg stash of cocaine

18 September 2024 - 16:23 By kim swartz
One of the bags of cocaine recovered at the roadblock outside Plettenberg Bay.
Image: SAPS

A 56-year-old motorist is expected to appear in the Plettenburg Bay magistrate's court on Thursday after police discovered 1.5kg of cocaine in his vehicle at a roadblock on the N1  outside the Garden Route town.

“On Tuesday police in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies conducted a roadblock near the Tsitsikamma toll gate,” said police spokesperson Sgt Christopher  Spies.  

“Members attached to the Tsitsikamma K9 [unit] pulled over a vehicle and upon searching found a consignment of drugs concealed inside.”  

The cocaine, stashed in two bags, is estimated to be worth about R900,000.

The suspect will face charges of dealing in drugs.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile commended members for the drug bust.

TimesLIVE 

