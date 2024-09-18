South Africa

Former Sekhukhune municipality CFO, four others face fraud charges

18 September 2024 - 18:11
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
It is alleged three officials at the Sekhukhune municipality connived and directed the payment of R5,4m to two men who never rendered any service to the municipality. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

One of the suspects in the fraud and money laundering case against Sekhukhune municipality officials and others is expected to plead guilty. 

This emerged on Wednesday during the appearance of Modimolle-Mookgophong municipality CFO Charles Malema, Andries Mokgotho, Bongani Masupye, Kedibone Magagane and Sivhadana Murovhi in the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday. 

They face charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

It is alleged Mokgotho, expenditure clerk at Sekhukhune municipality, Sekhune municipality's expenditure manager Magagane and Malema, who was CFO at the municipality in 2018, directed the payment of R5.4m to Murovhi and Masupye in 2018 but Murovhi and Masupye never rendered services to the municipality. 

The money was supposed to be paid to three service providers rendering security services, conducting water reticulation and completion of precast VIP toilets structures. 

“Murovhi is expected to submit a plea and sentence agreement in terms of section 105 A of the Criminal Procedure Act which is expected to be filed with the state before October 17,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said. 

The case was postponed until November 4 for pretrial. 

TimesLIVE 

