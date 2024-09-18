Axed DA MP Renaldo Gouws has on Wednesday apologised to sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie for labelling him a “bank robber” and “service delivery robber” earlier this year.
Gouws made the apology five days after being expelled as a DA member and MP.
“Look I have to be real here, Gayton McKenzie, I profusely apologise for judging you on the man you used to be many years ago. I see how I was no different to how people and the mainstream media handled something I did and say and how they took it out of context to fit their narratives,” said Gouws.
“I’m man enough to admit how childish I was and couldn’t see past my nose. I know I briefly served in parliament but there is no doubt you are one of the top-performing ministers in the short time you have been in that position.”
Gouws believes his criticism of Gayton was not fair. “The PA (Mckenzie’s Patriotic Alliance) has some issues regarding service delivery and sticking to their promises in local government but that can’t all be placed on your [McKenzie] shoulders. You are only as good as your weakest link. Kudos to you, keep up the passionate work.”
The DA’s federal executive last week unanimously decided to expel Gouws after an investigation by its federal legal commission after his video from 2010 resurfaced online. “Kill the f**ing k**irs, kill all the f***ing n*ggers” he said in a rant against reverse racism.
Gouws is adamant he was judged without context on his past video. Since then, he has taken time to reflect and believes what has been done to him, was the same as he did to McKenzie.
'I apologise': axed DA MP Gouws to minister McKenzie after calling him a 'convicted criminal' and 'service delivery robber'
Image: Supplied
Axed DA MP Renaldo Gouws has on Wednesday apologised to sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie for labelling him a “bank robber” and “service delivery robber” earlier this year.
Gouws made the apology five days after being expelled as a DA member and MP.
“Look I have to be real here, Gayton McKenzie, I profusely apologise for judging you on the man you used to be many years ago. I see how I was no different to how people and the mainstream media handled something I did and say and how they took it out of context to fit their narratives,” said Gouws.
“I’m man enough to admit how childish I was and couldn’t see past my nose. I know I briefly served in parliament but there is no doubt you are one of the top-performing ministers in the short time you have been in that position.”
Gouws believes his criticism of Gayton was not fair. “The PA (Mckenzie’s Patriotic Alliance) has some issues regarding service delivery and sticking to their promises in local government but that can’t all be placed on your [McKenzie] shoulders. You are only as good as your weakest link. Kudos to you, keep up the passionate work.”
The DA’s federal executive last week unanimously decided to expel Gouws after an investigation by its federal legal commission after his video from 2010 resurfaced online. “Kill the f**ing k**irs, kill all the f***ing n*ggers” he said in a rant against reverse racism.
Gouws is adamant he was judged without context on his past video. Since then, he has taken time to reflect and believes what has been done to him, was the same as he did to McKenzie.
Image: Renaldo Gouws
Historically, Gouws has been vocal about his disapproval of McKenzie. In March, he tweeted about McKenzie's past. “Just your weekly reminder that Gayton McKenzie is a convicted criminal. He used to be a bank robber, now he is a service delivery robber. Ask Knysna and any other metro where the PA decided to go into a coalition with the ANC/EFF,” he wrote.
This sentiment continued in April, where he criticised McKenzie for allegedly mirroring tactics used by other political figures. “There's nothing original about Gayton McKenzie; he has simply copied the Julius Malema playbook of politics and applied it to his electorate and is trying to sell it as being authentic.”
Conversely, McKenzie has long maintained people can change. In 2018, he tweeted that Gouws deserved a second chance when his video resurfaced online. “I personally have lost the right not to afford someone a second chance. People change, people become better, most of us live with regret for the things we said or did,” he said.
However, McKenzie recently changed tack on his stance on Gouws after resurfacing of a video where Gouws used racial slurs. “I was wrong about Renaldo Gouws and would like to apologise. I should have kept my ideas of redemption to people that are truly remorseful. Some of you are so used to follow leaders who are arrogant, know all leaders that go from mistake to mistake without apologising,” he said.
Gouws is now seeking public support through a crowdfunding initiative to cover legal expenses. He has so far raised nearly R51,943 of his R105,982 target in a fight against media for reporting about his debacle. “The video is from 2010 and is six minutes long, not 15 seconds as initially said. The media’s selective reporting has distorted the context of the video. I have lodged 21 press complaints against various outlets and so far have one ruling in my favour,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Renaldo Gouws launches crowdfund campaign amid racism controversy
DA terminates suspended MP Renaldo Gouws' party membership over 'racist rants'
Petition to oust DA MP Renaldo Gouws for resurfaced racial video
Three spots to visit in Paris as Mama Joy makes Renaldo Gouws jealous
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos