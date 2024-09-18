Man with fake driving licence misses court appearance because of crash

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was arrested in connection with a fraudulent driving licence syndicate operating at the Melmoth testing centre failed to appear in the Richards Bay magistrate's court on Wednesday because he was in a car crash.
KZN transport department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said accused 32 of 33 people was driving with a fake driving licence issued by the centre and now faces having his bail forfeited and being arrested.
At least 32 people who were arrested in connection with issuing fraudulent driving licences at the Melmoth testing centre filled the small courtroom during a brief appearance.
“As a department we remain satisfied with the integrated approach involving our team of traffic and transport inspectors,” said Sibiya.
He said the warrant for the suspect's arrest was suspended until November 26.
“Should he fail to appear he will be sent straight to jail,” said Sibiya.
He said further investigation has led to more suspects being held and there are more than 87 people who will be rounded up to “face the music”.
He said the department's clampdown had also brought a problem, as the court rooms have become too small to accommodate all the accused.
“We are sending out a strong message that the culture of impunity and a perception of a relatively easy life through fraud will be a thing of the past,” said Sibiya.
The clampdown was set in motion when the department of traffic and transport inspection unit, acting with the Hawks, arrested nine people, including two examiners based at the facility in Mthonjaneni municipality. The number jumped to more than 30 people.
The department also revoked the learner's licences issued to the culprits.
“This is a clear indication that we are determined to suffocate criminal syndicates which include examiners, driving school owners and applicants,” said Sibiya.
“We reiterate our message that fake drivers who obtained their driving licences fraudulently will be removed from our roads, arrested and locked up.”
He said this was aimed at curbing road carnage and saving lives.
“We salute our dedicated staff at testing centres. They must continue to inspire hope while we isolate rogue elements,” said Sibiya.
TimesLIVE
Man with fake driving licence misses court appearance because of crash
32 accused filled the small Richards Bay courtroom
Image: KZN DOT
A KwaZulu-Natal man who was arrested in connection with a fraudulent driving licence syndicate operating at the Melmoth testing centre failed to appear in the Richards Bay magistrate's court on Wednesday because he was in a car crash.
KZN transport department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said accused 32 of 33 people was driving with a fake driving licence issued by the centre and now faces having his bail forfeited and being arrested.
At least 32 people who were arrested in connection with issuing fraudulent driving licences at the Melmoth testing centre filled the small courtroom during a brief appearance.
“As a department we remain satisfied with the integrated approach involving our team of traffic and transport inspectors,” said Sibiya.
He said the warrant for the suspect's arrest was suspended until November 26.
“Should he fail to appear he will be sent straight to jail,” said Sibiya.
He said further investigation has led to more suspects being held and there are more than 87 people who will be rounded up to “face the music”.
He said the department's clampdown had also brought a problem, as the court rooms have become too small to accommodate all the accused.
“We are sending out a strong message that the culture of impunity and a perception of a relatively easy life through fraud will be a thing of the past,” said Sibiya.
The clampdown was set in motion when the department of traffic and transport inspection unit, acting with the Hawks, arrested nine people, including two examiners based at the facility in Mthonjaneni municipality. The number jumped to more than 30 people.
The department also revoked the learner's licences issued to the culprits.
“This is a clear indication that we are determined to suffocate criminal syndicates which include examiners, driving school owners and applicants,” said Sibiya.
“We reiterate our message that fake drivers who obtained their driving licences fraudulently will be removed from our roads, arrested and locked up.”
He said this was aimed at curbing road carnage and saving lives.
“We salute our dedicated staff at testing centres. They must continue to inspire hope while we isolate rogue elements,” said Sibiya.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
15 suspects nabbed for fraud relating to irregular issuing of drivers' licences
30 people to appear in Richards Bay court for 'driving licence fraud'
'No queue' disc renewals find favour with South African vehicle owners
Transport minister Creecy to investigate driving licence tender award
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos