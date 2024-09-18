South Africa

Man with fake driving licence misses court appearance because of crash

32 accused filled the small Richards Bay courtroom

18 September 2024 - 15:08 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Driving school instructors, transport department officials and applicants looking to buy fake driving licences were among 32 people who appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate's court.
Driving school instructors, transport department officials and applicants looking to buy fake driving licences were among 32 people who appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate's court.
Image: KZN DOT

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was arrested in connection with a fraudulent driving licence syndicate operating at the Melmoth testing centre failed to appear in the Richards Bay magistrate's court on Wednesday because he was in a car crash.

KZN transport department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said accused 32 of 33 people was driving with a fake driving licence issued by the centre and now faces having his bail forfeited and being arrested.

At least 32 people who were arrested in connection with issuing fraudulent driving licences at the Melmoth testing centre filled the small courtroom during a brief appearance.

“As a department we remain satisfied with the integrated approach involving our team of traffic and transport inspectors,” said Sibiya.

He said the warrant for the suspect's arrest was suspended until November 26.

“Should he fail to appear he will be sent straight to jail,” said Sibiya.

He said further investigation has led to more suspects being held and there are more than 87 people who will be rounded up to “face the music”.

He said the department's clampdown had also brought a problem, as the court rooms have become too small to accommodate all the accused.

“We are sending out a strong message that the culture of impunity and a perception of a relatively easy life through fraud will be a thing of the past,” said Sibiya.

The clampdown was set in motion when the department of traffic and transport inspection unit, acting with the Hawks, arrested nine people, including two examiners based at the facility in Mthonjaneni municipality. The number jumped to more than 30 people.

The department also revoked the learner's licences issued to the culprits.

“This is a clear indication that we are determined to suffocate criminal syndicates which include examiners, driving school owners and applicants,” said Sibiya.

“We reiterate our message that fake drivers who obtained their driving licences fraudulently will be removed from our roads, arrested and locked up.”

He said this was aimed at curbing road carnage and saving lives.

“We salute our dedicated staff at testing centres. They must continue to inspire hope while we isolate rogue elements,” said Sibiya.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

15 suspects nabbed for fraud relating to irregular issuing of drivers' licences

Fourteen traffic officials and a driving school operator were arrested in Mpumalanga on Monday on charges of fraud and corruption relating to ...
News
1 day ago

30 people to appear in Richards Bay court for 'driving licence fraud'

The officials charged R2,500 for the licences at the Melmoth licensing centre, which falls under the Mthonjaneni local municipality.
News
5 hours ago

'No queue' disc renewals find favour with South African vehicle owners

Monthly average online renewals have increased from 44,802 since August 2022 to 222,606 last month.
News
1 week ago

Transport minister Creecy to investigate driving licence tender award

Outa welcomes investigation after tender process criticised for not being transparent
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Rude’ Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not ... South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants to feed people left hungry by drought Africa
  3. Joburg couple play fair as they divorce after 56 years, judge confirms South Africa
  4. South Africa to send 100 students to China for scarce skills training South Africa
  5. Thabo Bester’s bid for access to laptop struck off roll ‘for lack of urgency’ South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema
Frenchman charged with mass abuse of wife says 'I am a rapist' | REUTERS