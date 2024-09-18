Twenty-five passengers were injured when two Metrorail coaches derailed near Paarl in the Western Cape on Tuesday night.
Metrorail confirms 25 passengers hurt in evening train derailment near Paarl
Image: Drakenstein Farm Watch/Facebook
Twenty-five passengers were injured when two Metrorail coaches derailed near Paarl in the Western Cape on Tuesday night.
“Metrorail Western Cape regrets to announce that a derailment occurred on the evening of Tuesday at Dal Josafat station near Paarl. The train was en route from Cape Town to Wellington station when the incident occurred,” the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said in an update.
“It is reported that 25 passengers were injured and taken by ambulance to various hospitals.”
Emergency services including ambulances, firefighters and police assisted the injured. There were no reports of fatalities.
“At this stage, Prasa and Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) are investigating, and Prasa has reported the incident to the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR),” said Prasa.
“Updates will be provided once more information is available.”
Image: Drakenstein Farm Watch/Facebook
TimesLIVE
