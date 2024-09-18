South Africa

Metrorail confirms 25 passengers hurt in evening train derailment near Paarl

18 September 2024 - 10:38 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Injured passengers were taken by ambulance to hospital.
Injured passengers were taken by ambulance to hospital.
Image: Drakenstein Farm Watch/Facebook

Twenty-five passengers were injured when two Metrorail coaches derailed near Paarl in the Western Cape on Tuesday night.  

“Metrorail Western Cape regrets to announce that a derailment occurred on the evening of Tuesday at Dal Josafat station near Paarl. The train was en route from Cape Town to Wellington station when the incident occurred,” the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said in an update.

“It is reported that 25 passengers were injured and taken by ambulance to various hospitals.” 

Emergency services including ambulances, firefighters and police assisted the injured. There were no reports of fatalities.

“At this stage, Prasa and Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) are investigating, and Prasa has reported the incident to the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR),” said Prasa.

“Updates will be provided once more information is available.”

Emergency services search for injured passengers in the wreckage.
Emergency services search for injured passengers in the wreckage.
Image: Drakenstein Farm Watch/Facebook

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

About 30 people injured as train derails in Paarl

About 30 people were injured and others trapped when a passenger train derailed at Dal Josafat station in Paarl on Tuesday evening.
News
15 hours ago

Prasa wasted R3.8bn on irregular expenditure, says auditor-general

Board asked to fast-track programmes to ensure better service delivery
Business
14 hours ago

Legal challenge to key port contract could delay reforms for up to 10 months, Transnet warns

Transnet warned that introducing a private player to operate and manage Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 for 25 years could be delayed by six to 10 ...
Business
1 day ago

PALI LEHOHLA | We are in a 'Madibuseng phenomenon' and the rise of the idiot is nigh

Myopia in policy design has become entrenched in our policy space
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

‘The situation is dire’: shack dwellers await relocation as SA’s vandalised rail corridors reopen

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says the rail agency has recovered 12 of 14 lines in the Western Cape
News
1 week ago

Mighty chuffed: riding the Rovos Rail from Joburg to Cape Town

Pack your pearls for a ritzy ride on the legendary railway
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Visibility obscured by trees at rail crossing where train hit bakkie

The investigation revealed that motorists' visibility at the crossing was hindered by trees both within and outside the rail reserve.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Rude’ Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not ... South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants to feed people left hungry by drought Africa
  3. South Africa to send 100 students to China for scarce skills training South Africa
  4. Thabo Bester’s bid for access to laptop struck off roll ‘for lack of urgency’ South Africa
  5. Fuel prices set for substantial decreases in October, says AA news

Latest Videos

Puleng Phoofolo - Mama (Official Music Video)
Frankie & Alice Movie CLIP - Paige's Wedding (2014) - Stellan Skarsgård Movie HD