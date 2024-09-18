South Africa

POLL | What do you think about Thabo Bester’s rant in court?

18 September 2024 - 12:39 By TIMESLIVE
Thabo Bester was not granted access to electronic devices while in prison. File photo.
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad via Gallo Images

It is rare to see a convicted murderer and rapist unapologetically challenge a high court judge on the constitution in preparation for a legal rodeo, but Thabo Bester has again taken the spotlight. 

Bester appeared in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday to fight for access to electronic devices in prison while preparing for his legal battles. 

His trial relating to his escape from Mangaung maximum security prison in May 2022 has been set down for next year, but he said he also wants to contest the lawfulness of his arrest and deportation from Tanzania. 

Bester tried to argue it was his “constitutional right” to access electronic devices and information on the internet. 

The judge, who cannot be named as per a court order, did not agree. 

“You don't have a constitutional right to a laptop and a modem. Show me where in the constitution it says you have a constitutional right to a laptop and a modem. You can have access to hard copies, but you are not getting access to a laptop. You will get law books. They are the same books every jurist in the country used [ before laptops]. They will give you access to all the information you need for the purposes of preparation for both your main application and your defence in the Free State,” she said. 

The application was struck off the roll. 

TimesLIVE

Thabo Bester's bid for access to laptop struck off roll 'for lack of urgency'

Another high court has sent Thabo Bester packing after he tried to get the court to allow him electronic devices
News
21 hours ago

'Rude' Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not electronically

Thabo Bester's urgent application for access to a laptop and the internet seems set to fail after the Pretoria high court agreed to give him access ...
News
23 hours ago

The eloquence to evade accountability

Some criminals use verbal dexterity to reframe the narrative surrounding them, gain public sympathy, and influence the legal process they find ...
News
4 weeks ago

Correctional services sets the record straight on Bester's claims, demands

The correctional services department has denied claims made by convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester about his treatment in prison.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Thabo Bester back in the dock

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester is back in court on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago
