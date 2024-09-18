Three get long jail terms for mob attack that left man dead in Ivory Park

Three men who killed Bhekumuzi Mguni during a mob-justice attack in Ivory Park in 2022 were sentenced to lengthy jail terms on Wednesday.

The high court in Johannesburg sentenced Lucky Mofemme, 28, and Freddy Mongkoal, 48, to 25 years in jail each, while Mohambi Motshali, 32, was sentenced to 31 years’ imprisonment. The men faced charges including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and arson.

The incident took place on November 19 2022, when Asithandile Mabeni was in his vegetable garden with his friend Mnguni, 33.

“Four people approached them, accusing Mnguni of stealing their cellphone. They jumped the fence and started assaulting him and eventually burnt his shack,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The group demanded to know where the cellphone was and forced Mabeni and the deceased to go to the deceased’s home.

Upon arrival there, the victims ran into the house, where Mguni’s mother was at home with her husband.

“When she testified in court as a state witness, the mother said her son and his friend suddenly ran into the house, before slamming the door shut behind them. Both were badly injured and bleeding.”

The mother said a hostile mob began banging violently on the door, threatening to set the house and her husband’s car on fire. Her son told her he and his friend had been brutally assaulted with pangas, bricks and stones.

“Out of fear, Mnguni’s stepfather opened the door, and the mob then grabbed the deceased and continued to assault him.

“They then dragged him to an open field, where he sustained severe injuries, including bleeding from his nose and mouth. He died two days later.”



The accused were identified by Mabeni during an identification process at Ivory Park police station.



