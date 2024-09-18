Varsities tackle three-year cataract, dental surgeries backlogs in Karoo

Two universities have partnered the Western Cape health department to tackle cataract surgery and dental healthcare backlogs in the Central Karoo.
Stellenbosch University (SU) and the University of the Western Cape (UWC) have collaborated with the provincial health and wellness department to give residents of the Garden Route and Central Karoo districts better eyesight and teeth.
The Central Karoo InReach project kicked off on Monday and will wrap up on Sunday. The team, which comprises healthcare professionals, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and university students, aims to clear a three-year waiting list.
Among them are 30 health sciences students from the two universities plus Nelson Mandela University and two “ophthalmologists from SU/Africa20Twenty, ophthalmologists in training and five dentists from UWC leading medical teams”.
The project plans 120 cataract surgeries and 300 dental procedures.
Mireille Wenger, the Western Cape MEC of health and wellness, welcomed the initiative.
“The Central Karoo InReach project is a shining example of the power of partnerships and what can be achieved when the whole of society comes together with a shared commitment to addressing critical healthcare needs,” said Wenger. “This collaborative effort will not only make a significant dent in the backlog in cataract surgeries and dental procedures but also provide invaluable learning opportunities for future healthcare professionals.”
The department of health will provide facilities, consumables and patient transport while Africa20Twenty is supplying a pop-up theatre for cataract surgeries and general support. The Al-Imdaad Foundation is offering support for consumables for cataract surgery and patient support.
Dr Therese Fish, vice-dean of clinical services and social impact at SU's faculty of medicine and health sciences, echoed Wenger’s sentiments.
“Stellenbosch University is committed to serving communities through initiatives like the Central Karoo InReach,” said Fish. “We have a long partnership in the Central Karoo where our undergraduate medical students receive practical training.
“Through this collaboration, we're harnessing collective expertise to create meaningful impact and this partnership demonstrates the power of unity in addressing community needs.
The UWC's faculty of dentistry will set up its mobile dental unit at Bastiaanse Secondary School in Beaufort West from September 20-22.
“This collaborative initiative draws attention to the critical need for ongoing support and funding to maintain and expand these essential services in the region,” said Dr Khabiso Ramphoma, UWC faculty of dentistry’s outreach co-ordinator.
