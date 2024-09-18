South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa back in dock

18 September 2024 - 10:31 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Five men accused of the 2014 murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'This bullet was fired by the same firearm': Another ballistic expert confirms murder weapon that killed Meyiwa

A chief forensic investigator, has confirmed the findings by a ballistic expert on the murder weapon that killed footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe

'I'd rather see him in jail than see him suffer in the streets.'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses

The Pretoria high court intends to call four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena to testify in the Senzo ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Rude’ Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not ... South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants to feed people left hungry by drought Africa
  3. South Africa to send 100 students to China for scarce skills training South Africa
  4. Thabo Bester’s bid for access to laptop struck off roll ‘for lack of urgency’ South Africa
  5. Fuel prices set for substantial decreases in October, says AA news

Latest Videos

Puleng Phoofolo - Mama (Official Music Video)
Frankie & Alice Movie CLIP - Paige's Wedding (2014) - Stellan Skarsgård Movie HD