Wesgro launches 'Playbooks' to boost Cape Town, Western Cape tourism

Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, has unveiled a comprehensive suite of digital resources designed to promote the city and province as top-tier travel destinations.

The suite, called “Playbooks”, includes itineraries, maps, images, videos and blogs. It is accessible through Wesgro’s website.

Tourism contributes about 10% to the region's GDP. Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander said the Playbooks would strengthen the sector. The suite was launched this month to coincide with Tourism Month.

“The resources are freely accessible and can be repurposed by the tourism industry value chain to promote the region’s diverse attractions and experiences to both local and international audiences. Wesgro developed these destination Playbooks to address key challenges the tourism sector, globally and locally, is facing since the pandemic,” said Stander.

“Destinations that are easily packaged and understood are preferred by an industry that is pressed for time, and accessing information digitally is key. As the industry evolves rapidly, there is a pressing need for accessible marketing resources, especially for newer operators.

“The Playbooks aim to close the knowledge gap through the promotion of the region and their offerings, by providing detailed information and enhancing the understanding of the destination’s unique experiences.”

Stander said the Playbooks are organised around key themes such as gastronomy, golf, Halal tourism and sustainability.

“The themes, aligned with the Western Cape government’s tourism blueprint, are designed to highlight the region’s strengths and provide the tourism sector with ready-to-use content that streamlines marketing efforts,” she said.

“The area is renowned for its diverse attractions, including pristine beaches, iconic landmarks, world-class wine regions, and vibrant cultural festivals, making it a highly sought-after destination for both domestic and international travellers. The introduction of the Playbooks is a strategic move to strengthen the sector, ensuring that it remains competitive in the global market by equipping industry professionals with the tools they need to effectively promote the region.”

Ivan Meyer, the agriculture, economic development and tourism MEC, spoke highly of the innovation. “Tourism is the lifeblood of Cape Town and the Western Cape, driving economic growth and showcasing our rich cultural and natural heritage.

“To reach a global audience and stay competitive, we must leverage digital media. The Playbooks will not only enhance the visitor experience but also ensure that our region remains a key player in the global tourism industry, attracting more travellers and supporting sustainable growth.”

