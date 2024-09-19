The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level 6 warning for disruptive snow and rains and damaging winds as a cold front sweeps over parts of the country on Thursday.
In an alert Saws issued an orange-level disruptive snow warning for the Eastern Cape.
It also warned of level 2 disruptive rain and damaging wind from Port Nolloth to Plettenberg Bay and parts of the interior in the Western Cape, as well as Port Shepstone to Cape Vidal and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal.
Residents along the coast have been warned about possible damage to infrastructure while those in the interior should be aware of difficult and dangerous driving conditions and the potential loss of crops and livestock.
At sea, the weather is expected to cause heavy waves, difficulty in navigation for small vessels and disruptions of harbours and ports.
TimesLIVE
Brace for disruptive snow and heavy rains from Thursday until the weekend
Image: SAWS
