South Africa

Gqeberha woman leaves crooks with egg on their face — twice!

19 September 2024 - 13:42 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bernadette Nel-Naude and Susan Viljoen (right) with the egg she brought to the personal safety workshop.
Bernadette Nel-Naude and Susan Viljoen (right) with the egg she brought to the personal safety workshop.
Image: Fidelity ADT

Eggs as a crime-fighting weapon? A Gqeberha woman has proven this is possible — not just once but twice!

Susan Viljoen's dual encounter with crime was recounted by Fidelity ADT's Gqeberha branch manager Bernadette Nel-Naude. Viljoen could not be reached for comment.

“I hosted a personal safety workshop on Secretaries Day this month. One of the women in attendance told me how she remembered me telling a workshop two years earlier to always remain calm when you come face to face with a criminal. This lady then told me how she used this advice a few days earlier,” Nel-Naude said.

Viljoen had reported she was driving from the shops and was dropping a friend at home when she saw a person on the side of the road pointing at her and acting suspiciously.

Reaching over to her seat to grab her phone, she saw a tray of eggs she had just purchased. She decided to pelt him with the eggs, which caused him to scramble and run away quickly, Nel-Naude shared in a statement posted by the security company.

WATCH | 'Lord, those are my things': Tazz driver's chat with God before she hit attacker with car

“My whole little life was in this bag ... I said, 'Lord, those are my things. They are not allowed to take my things. They belong to me,'” said ...
News
11 months ago

The second incident happened as Viljoen visited a nearby convenience store to replace the eggs.

On arrival, she apparently found an armed robbery in progress.

“She jumped into action again and exactly like before, pelted the armed robbers with eggs until they fled the scene.”

Viljoen gifted Nel-Naude an egg at the workshop. 

The security expert said: “We certainly don’t encourage members of the public to get involved in crime-fighting, and it is never a good idea to confront suspects, especially if they are armed. I am, however, happy to see that she remembered how important it is to remain calm whenever something like this happens to you.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mob justice 'continues to undermine rule of law' in Limpopo, says top cop

Police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe and transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye presented crime stats for the first quarter of the ...
News
1 day ago

Driveway hijackings: how to avoid becoming a victim

Most car hijackings take place in driveways, so greater awareness can improve drivers’ safety
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Robber hit by 'SA's favourite Tazz driver' gets eight years behind bars

A Durban handbag thief who was pursued by his victim in her Toyota Tazz and knocked to the ground has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.
News
1 month ago

KZN premier calls on residents to work with police to fight crime

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli says while the police are more than ready to fight crime, it is the responsibility of citizens to also play a role.
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I am astounded’: Pandor wants Malema to apologise for ‘tarnishing' her ... Politics
  2. ‘Rude’ Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not ... South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants to feed people left hungry by drought Africa
  4. SAPS vehicle repair tender case postponed South Africa
  5. South Africa to send 100 students to China for scarce skills training South Africa

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What to expect during the coming Betway Premiership season
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 19 September 2024