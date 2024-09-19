South Africa

Rosemary Ndlovu's second trial for conspiracy to commit murder starts

19 September 2024 - 14:03
Koena Mashale Journalist
Convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu at the Kempton Park regional court. She now faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A second trial for convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is expected to start at the Kempton Park regional court on Thursday.

Ndlovu is accused of plotting to kill her friend's now ex-husband as well as Sgt Keshi Mabunda, the police officer who investigated her killing spree and ensured that she got six life sentences. She faces two charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

When she appeared in court on Thursday, she was wearing a white flowing dress, a straight weave and makeup.

She was flanked by female correctional officers and her feet were shackled, forcing her to walk slowly.

The case against Ndlovu was postponed until Thursday for several reasons, one of which was to give her co-accused Nomsa Mudau time to arrange legal representation. Mudau is the friend whose husband Ndlovu plotted to kill.

There were also issues concerning a third suspect who is reportedly on the run.

Ndlovu is serving six life sentences for having orchestrated the murders of family members to cash in on insurance policies.

She is alleged to have received more than R1.4m in insurance payouts.

The former cop, who was attached to the Thembisa police station in Gauteng, faced several charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice linked to the deaths of five of her relatives and boyfriend.

