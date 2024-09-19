South Africa

Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot urged to claim prize

19 September 2024 - 11:31
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
According to Ithuba, the winning ticket was purchased through the FNB banking platform with a R90 wager, and the numbers were manually selected. File image.
According to Ithuba, the winning ticket was purchased through the FNB banking platform with a R90 wager, and the numbers were manually selected. File image.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Ithuba has urged the winner of last Friday's R107m Powerball jackpot to come forward and claim the prize.

The winning ticket was purchased through the FNB banking platform with a R90 wager, and the numbers were manually selected.

“The winner has yet to claim this life-changing win and Ithuba is eager to meet the lucky individual. Participants who play via banking platforms like FNB are encouraged to check their tickets and be vigilant for any notification from their bank.” 

While winnings below R249,000 are automatically paid into the winner’s account, those who win larger amounts, such as this jackpot, are required to visit an Ithuba office to claim their prize, the national lottery operator said.

“Banking platforms will notify winners through phone calls and SMS, but it is crucial that participants remain alert and make contact as soon as possible,” said Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'I felt overwhelmed, as if I were in a dream': KZN plumber wins R38m

'It's important to me that this money continues to support us for a long time.'
News
2 weeks ago

A house and petrol money for Gauteng man who claims R13m Lotto jackpot

The lottery winner will invest most of the cash, but is looking forward to being able to pay for petrol to drive to work instead of relying on a lift ...
News
2 weeks ago

Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m winnings

The lucky winner has chosen to remain anonymous and has expressed her immense gratitude and excitement.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I am astounded’: Pandor wants Malema to apologise for ‘tarnishing' her ... Politics
  2. ‘Rude’ Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not ... South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants to feed people left hungry by drought Africa
  4. SAPS vehicle repair tender case postponed South Africa
  5. 'I apologise': axed DA MP Gouws after calling minister McKenzie a 'convicted ... Politics

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What to expect during the coming Betway Premiership season
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 19 September 2024