South Africa

Home affairs offices to open on Saturdays to help matriculants get IDs

20 September 2024 - 19:43 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber says this initiative is specifically aimed at enabling matriculants to write their exams. .
Minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber says this initiative is specifically aimed at enabling matriculants to write their exams. .
Image: Brenton Geach

The home affairs department will open its offices for five hours on Saturdays from September 21 to October 12 for temporary identity certificates and ID collections and applications. 

Matriculants will be prioritised during this period so they can apply for and collect their IDs. 

“This initiative is specifically aimed to enable matriculants to write their exams which is the first step towards economic empowerment of young people.

“We encourage matriculants who are waiting on their IDs, along with their parents, to make their way to the nearest home affairs or where they applied,” said home affairs minister Leon Schreiber. 

Offices will open from 8am to 1pm. 

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube welcomed the intervention by the home affairs department. 

“This is an excellent example of how government departments can work together to prioritise the needs of our learners.

“Matriculants are at a crucial point in their academic journey and ensuring that they have valid identification for their exams is critical,” Gwarube said. 

 TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'Common ground can be found,' says Gwarube amid criticism for snubbing signing of Bela Bill

Gwarube did not attend the signing of the bill on Friday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Politics
4 days ago

Home affairs to probe Miss SA contestant Adetshina's nationality after family request

The family requested that an investigation be done by the authorities to clear up the matter and end social media speculation.
Politics
1 month ago

DA sets an alarming trend: competence

Senior ANC members are apparently worried the DA ministers in the government of national unity are upstaging it as they get to grips with government, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brace for disruptive snow and heavy rains from Thursday until the weekend South Africa
  2. Gauteng residents urged to stay safe as cold weather hits SA South Africa
  3. Court orders eviction of shantytown residents around Castle of Good Hope South Africa
  4. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot urged to claim prize South Africa
  5. Wheelchair-bound Michael Lomas successfully extradited back to SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Hezbollah attacks put spotlight on Israel's cyber warfare Unit 8200 | REUTERS
Create your will in 25 minutes