South Africa

'I'm excited to be going to my hometown': Miss SA Mia le Roux on her homecoming

20 September 2024 - 17:40
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Miss SA Mia le Roux is set to arrive for her homecoming in Oudtshoorn on Friday
Miss SA Mia le Roux is set to arrive for her homecoming in Oudtshoorn on Friday
Image: Thulani Mbele

Newly crowned Miss SA Mia le Roux is excited about visiting her hometown of Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape for the first time since winning the pageant in August.

The reigning queen will attend homecoming events on Friday and Saturday. 

“I am so excited to be going to my hometown, Oudtshoorn, for the homecoming. It is truly special to me as I have truly learnt the sense of community and helping one another from there,” she said.

Her homecoming will also feature a choir performance in the Cango Caves. Tickets cost R200 and all proceeds will be donated to a charity of her choice.

Le Roux was born in Sasolburg in the Free State and raised in Oudtshoorn.

She was diagnosed with hearing loss at the age of one year and relies on a cochlear implant she received through donations from her community. Her parents couldn't afford it, but her community helped by raising funds.

She made history by becoming the first Miss SA contestant who is hearing-impaired.

“This win is not just my win, but it's also Oudtshoorn's win, and I hope it will continue to inspire every small-town person out there to absolutely pursue their dreams.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ProVerb set to host Miss World South Africa 2024

"Hosting this event is not just a career highlight but an opportunity to contribute to a movement that empowers women."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'Shine a light on the blind spot': Miss SA Mia le Roux on sign language education for hearing children

Newly crowned Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, believes being in the spotlight will help shine light on the “blind spots” in the nation and foster ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | From Tbo Touch recording a gospel album to Mapaputsi refuting claims he's bedridden: top stories of the week

Miss SA Mia le Roux was all smiles after being crowned
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brace for disruptive snow and heavy rains from Thursday until the weekend South Africa
  2. Gauteng residents urged to stay safe as cold weather hits SA South Africa
  3. Court orders eviction of shantytown residents around Castle of Good Hope South Africa
  4. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot urged to claim prize South Africa
  5. Wheelchair-bound Michael Lomas successfully extradited back to SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Hezbollah attacks put spotlight on Israel's cyber warfare Unit 8200 | REUTERS
Create your will in 25 minutes