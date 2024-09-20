South Africa

IN PICS | 'Beautiful and peaceful' as snow blankets parts of KZN

20 September 2024 - 16:04 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Silver Streams home owner Madie Botha captured the snowfall in her yard.
Silver Streams home owner Madie Botha captured the snowfall in her yard.
Image: Madie Botha

Residents in the southern Drakensberg may be freezing but most are loving the winter wonderland after heavy snowfall on Friday.

Silver Streams home owner Madie Botha said it was snowing “thick and heavily” and temperatures were about 1 or 2°C

“It is absolutely beautiful, peaceful and a white wonderland,” said Botha, who ventured into the cold to capture images of the snow-covered surrounds.

Thick snow blanketed parts of Silver Streams in the southern Drakensberg on Friday.
Thick snow blanketed parts of Silver Streams in the southern Drakensberg on Friday.
Image: Madie Botha

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said disruptive snow will fall in high-lying areas in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, all the way to the Drakensberg mountains.

“It will lead to Lesotho and the western half of KwaZulu-Natal into Saturday morning.

“On Sunday we will start seeing some clearing with a 30% chance of showers and rain, mainly over Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of Limpopo,” Thobela said.

Thick snow blanketed parts of Silver Streams in the southern Drakensberg on Friday.
Thick snow blanketed parts of Silver Streams in the southern Drakensberg on Friday.
Image: Madie Botha

KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi warned residents of the severe weather conditions as extremely cold weather is expected to hit parts of the uThukela, Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu districts.

This could pose a danger to life and lead to temporary road closures due to the accumulation of ice that could cause traffic disruptions on major routes, he said. 

Thick snow blanketed parts of Silver Streams resort in the southern Drakensberg on Friday.
Thick snow blanketed parts of Silver Streams resort in the southern Drakensberg on Friday.
Image: Madie Botha

“Residents in these areas are urged to take necessary precautions, including delaying unnecessary trips, as the risk of entrapment due to icy roads is very high.

“A level 2 disruptive snow warning has been issued for parts of the Ugu, uThukela, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala and Amajuba districts. The remaining parts of the province have a level 2 warning for disruptive rain,” Buthelezi said.

Residents in the southern Drakensberg may be freezing but most are loving the winter wonderland after heavy snowfall on Friday.
Residents in the southern Drakensberg may be freezing but most are loving the winter wonderland after heavy snowfall on Friday.
Image: Madie Botha

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Snowy spring for most parts of the country with a colder Saturday expected

Snow has fallen over parts of the country with the Eastern Cape, Drakensberg area and KwaZulu-Natal experiencing disruptive weather and residents ...
News
5 hours ago

Gauteng residents urged to stay safe as cold weather hits SA

Gauteng residents have been cautioned on safety while the country experiences cold weather over the next few days.
News
7 hours ago

Brace for disruptive snow and heavy rains from Thursday until the weekend

The SA Weather Service has issued a level 6 warning for disruptive snow and rains and damaging winds as a cold front sweeps over parts of the country ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brace for disruptive snow and heavy rains from Thursday until the weekend South Africa
  2. Court orders eviction of shantytown residents around Castle of Good Hope South Africa
  3. Gauteng residents urged to stay safe as cold weather hits SA South Africa
  4. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot urged to claim prize South Africa
  5. Tang restaurant reveals waitrons' wages, claps back at government raid South Africa

Latest Videos

Hezbollah attacks put spotlight on Israel's cyber warfare Unit 8200 | REUTERS
Create your will in 25 minutes