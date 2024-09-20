A son who murdered his mother after accusing her of practising witchcraft was on Friday sentenced by the Mpumalanga High Court to life imprisonment.
Thulani Matsane, 33, was living with his 64-year-old mother Thembi Ngwenya in her homestead in Mganduzweni in the district of Nsikazi.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Matsane used a hand hoe to strike his mother from behind on December 14 2022. When Ngwenya ran out of the house crying for help, Matsane chased her and continued assaulting her until she collapsed.
“He then dragged her into her bedroom, placed her on the bed and set the bed alight before wiping the blood stains on the floor,” Nyuswa said.
He was arrested the same day.
The accused pleaded guilty.
“This sentence highlights the NPA' s commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of such crimes are severely punished to deter others,” added Nyuswa.
Son sentenced to life in jail for murder of mother he accused of witchcraft
Image: NPA Communications.
