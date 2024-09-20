South Africa

Suspect in housing tender fraud case linked to Malusi Booi gunned down

20 September 2024 - 13:25 By Anam Magqangeni and Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Cape Town human settlements MMC Malusi Booi in court. One of his co-accused in a housing tender fraud case was fatally shot in Mitchells Plain on Thursday night. File photo.
Former Cape Town human settlements MMC Malusi Booi in court. One of his co-accused in a housing tender fraud case was fatally shot in Mitchells Plain on Thursday night. File photo.
Image: Philani Nombembe

One of the suspects arrested alongside former Cape Town MMC Malusi Booi in an R1bn housing tender fraud case has been fatally shot.

Abdul Kader Davids was shot several times in Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain at about 9pm on Thursday.

Davids, who was the third accused in the case pending before the Cape Town magistrate's court, was declared dead at the scene.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said detectives were investigating the murder.

Pojie said police were also looking into the motive for the killing.

“Detectives attached to the anti-gang unit are hard at work in a bid to unravel the circumstances around the death of a 42-year-old man whose body was found in front of premises in Ascot Street in Beacon Valley on September 19 at about 9pm,” said Pojie.

“Preliminary reports suggest unknown gunmen opened fire on the victim, who was declared deceased by medical personnel who attended to the scene. The motive is the subject of a police investigation.”

He urged the public to come forward with information that would help solve the murder.

Booi, a former DA councillor and Cape Town MMC for human settlements, Davids and two others were granted bail of R250,000 each on Tuesday.

Former MMC Malusi Booi out on R250k bail in R1bn tender fraud case

Former human settlements MMC Malusi Booi has been granted R250,000 bail in his R1bn tender fraud and corruption case in Cape Town.
News
2 days ago

The case was postponed to October for the state to add alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson to the tender case.

The state claims Booi and the other accused were part of a criminal “enterprise” run by Stanfield and Johnson in the city between January 2019 and March 2023.

Davids was the director of ZSM Projects.

The prosecution accuses Davids of colluding with co-accused Mohamed Amod, the director of the Boon Group, and Glomix House Brokers, linked to Stanfield and Johnson, to get tenders from the city.

According to the state, they “unlawfully, falsely and with intent to defraud and to prejudice or potentially prejudice the City of Cape Town and other tender bidders give out and pretend to the City of Cape Town that the Boon Group, Glomix House Brokers and ZSM Projects independently applied to the City of Cape Town for tenders.”

The state said they knew “they collusively tendered” for the work.

The state alleges Booi received R4.5m from his involvement, of which R2.5m was cash and the rest was gifts, including a Rolex watch.

The state claimed they were linked through handwriting analysis, linguistic reports, bank records and witness statements.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Axed fraud-accused MMC Malusi Booi 'gifted wife R700k Rolex'

The marital woes of former Cape Town human settlements MMC Malusi Booi spilt into the courtroom this week
News
5 days ago

Amount in tender fraud case against former Cape Town MMC Malusi Booi now stated as more than R1bn

The scope of the tender fraud charges against former Cape Town human settlements MMC Malusi Booi has escalated, with the alleged value involved now ...
News
6 days ago

Alleged hitman in court alongside 'underworld boss' Ralph Stanfield

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield returned to the dock in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday alongside several co-accused including ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brace for disruptive snow and heavy rains from Thursday until the weekend South Africa
  2. Court orders eviction of shantytown residents around Castle of Good Hope South Africa
  3. Gauteng residents urged to stay safe as cold weather hits SA South Africa
  4. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot urged to claim prize South Africa
  5. Water outages are the new norm in Joburg and will be for a while South Africa

Latest Videos

Hezbollah attacks put spotlight on Israel's cyber warfare Unit 8200 | REUTERS
Create your will in 25 minutes