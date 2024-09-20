The case was postponed to October for the state to add alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson to the tender case.
Suspect in housing tender fraud case linked to Malusi Booi gunned down
Image: Philani Nombembe
One of the suspects arrested alongside former Cape Town MMC Malusi Booi in an R1bn housing tender fraud case has been fatally shot.
Abdul Kader Davids was shot several times in Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain at about 9pm on Thursday.
Davids, who was the third accused in the case pending before the Cape Town magistrate's court, was declared dead at the scene.
Western Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said detectives were investigating the murder.
Pojie said police were also looking into the motive for the killing.
“Detectives attached to the anti-gang unit are hard at work in a bid to unravel the circumstances around the death of a 42-year-old man whose body was found in front of premises in Ascot Street in Beacon Valley on September 19 at about 9pm,” said Pojie.
“Preliminary reports suggest unknown gunmen opened fire on the victim, who was declared deceased by medical personnel who attended to the scene. The motive is the subject of a police investigation.”
He urged the public to come forward with information that would help solve the murder.
Booi, a former DA councillor and Cape Town MMC for human settlements, Davids and two others were granted bail of R250,000 each on Tuesday.
Former MMC Malusi Booi out on R250k bail in R1bn tender fraud case
The case was postponed to October for the state to add alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson to the tender case.
The state claims Booi and the other accused were part of a criminal “enterprise” run by Stanfield and Johnson in the city between January 2019 and March 2023.
Davids was the director of ZSM Projects.
The prosecution accuses Davids of colluding with co-accused Mohamed Amod, the director of the Boon Group, and Glomix House Brokers, linked to Stanfield and Johnson, to get tenders from the city.
According to the state, they “unlawfully, falsely and with intent to defraud and to prejudice or potentially prejudice the City of Cape Town and other tender bidders give out and pretend to the City of Cape Town that the Boon Group, Glomix House Brokers and ZSM Projects independently applied to the City of Cape Town for tenders.”
The state said they knew “they collusively tendered” for the work.
The state alleges Booi received R4.5m from his involvement, of which R2.5m was cash and the rest was gifts, including a Rolex watch.
The state claimed they were linked through handwriting analysis, linguistic reports, bank records and witness statements.
