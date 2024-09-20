South Africa

Suspect killed in police shoot-out, found with R50,000 worth of dagga

20 September 2024 - 13:31 By TIMESLIVE
Police recovered bags of dagga worth about R50,000 near Umhlali on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast
Image: SAPS

A suspect who was killed in a shoot-out with police after a high-speed vehicle chase on the N2 near Umhlali on Thursday had seven bags of dagga worth an estimated R50,000.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said officers conducting routine night-shift duties in the Nyoni area signalled for a vehicle to stop. 

The driver sped off and a high-speed chase ensued shortly before midnight. “The suspects fired shots at the police as they drove past the Mvoti Toll Plaza. Just after the Tinley Manor Bridge, the suspects stopped on the side of the road, got out of their vehicle and continued shooting at the police,” he said.

“At this point, the police, who were all along tactically taking cover as they chased the shooting suspects, returned fire and one suspect was shot and fatally wounded.”

Netshiunda said the police were searching for two suspects who ran into the bushes. He said police also recovered a firearm and the vehicle the suspects were driving was fitted with false registration plates. Three more sets of registration plates were found inside the vehicle.

TimesLIVE

