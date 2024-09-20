South Africa

Two dead in KZN crash

20 September 2024 - 09:16 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Two people died in a collision on the R617 in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Friday.
Image: EMS

Two motorists died in a head-on collision between a taxi and a bakkie on the R617 in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said it appeared the two vehicles ploughed into each other on a hilly bend near Mpophomeni on the Boston road.

“The body of the female driver of the bakkie is entrapped in the wreckage. We are waiting for the accident unit,” said Robertson.

He said they could not immediately tell the direction in which motorists were travelling.

Traffic has been heavily affected and police and other first responders are at the scene.

