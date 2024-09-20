South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Pretoria high court continues to hear evidence in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

20 September 2024 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The five suspects accused of the 2014 murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'This bullet was fired by the same firearm': Another ballistic expert confirms murder weapon that killed Meyiwa

A chief forensic investigator, has confirmed the findings by a ballistic expert on the murder weapon that killed footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe

'I'd rather see him in jail than see him suffer in the streets.'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brace for disruptive snow and heavy rains from Thursday until the weekend South Africa
  2. Court orders eviction of shantytown residents around Castle of Good Hope South Africa
  3. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot urged to claim prize South Africa
  4. Hlaudi Motsoeneng loses appeal, SIU nets R6m and sets sights on more South Africa
  5. Gqeberha woman leaves crooks with egg on their face — twice! South Africa

Latest Videos

Create your will in 25 minutes
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on the outcomes of the cabinet ...