South Africa

Wheelchair-bound Michael Lomas successfully extradited back to SA

20 September 2024 - 11:50
CEO of Tubular Construction Antonio Trindade, former Eskom group executive Abram Masango and businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana during an appearance in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court. Another co-accused, Michael Lomas, has been successfully extradited to SA. File photo.
Image: NPA ID Communications

Former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas has successfully been extradited back to South Africa in connection with the alleged Eskom Kusile power station corruption matter.

A wheelchair-bound and frail-looking Lomas arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Friday morning under heavy police guard from the UK, where he is a citizen.

He is expected to be taken to the Kempton Park police station, where he will be processed and handed over to the Hawks, according to police.

He will then appear in the magistrate's court to be formally charged.

His return to SA comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigative Directorate's successful extradition bid in connection with the fraud and corruption case in which Eskom paid R745m to Tubular Construction Projects.

This exposed the state-owned entity to R1.4bn as per the escalation of the contract.

The former Tubular Holdings executive adviser was arrested in 2021 and granted bail of £100,000 (R2.3m) and submitted additional surety of £250,000 (about R5.8m).

Lomas has been indicted with former Eskom executives Abram Masango and Frans Hlakudi as well as businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana and CEO of Tubular Construction Antonio Trindade.

Masango and Hlakudi are accused of receiving undue gratification of R30m each from the contractors, Trindade and Lomas. 

Kgomoeswana and his company, Babinatlou Business Services CC, are accused of facilitating the alleged bribes on behalf of the Eskom Kusile contractors to the state-owned power utility’s senior bosses.

TimesLIVE

