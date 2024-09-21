Heavy snow, poor visibility and dangerous driving conditions: N3 Toll route closed

The Tugela and Wilge plazas remained closed on Saturday morning due to heavy snowfall along Van Reenen's Pass on the N3 Toll Route.
The N3 Toll Concession warned that the road from Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal to Harrismith in the Free State remained closed with various other lane closures elsewhere along the route due to heavy snowfalls.
“Wet weather conditions, dangerous driving conditions and poor visibility are being reported along the entire route from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng.
“The situation is dire with road users stranded and various crashes or other emergencies being reported. The N3TC Route Control Centre (RCC) is inundated with calls, and disaster management teams and all other emergency service resources remain under tremendous pressure,” said Anita Heyl.
Motorists have been urged to avoid travelling to the area until further notice.
Icy conditions, wet weather, and poor visibility were reported along other sections of the route causing dangerous driving conditions from KwaZulu-Natal through the Free State, the southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng.
N3 Toll Concession said disaster management teams are working around the clock to reach crash scenes, emergency incidents and stranded road users.
The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) urged motorists to delay travelling to areas affected by snowfall.
Department spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said disaster management teams were actively monitoring conditions across the province as heavy snowfall and rain continue to affect various areas.
The severe weather has resulted in the closure of the N3 between Harrismith and Tugela Toll, as well as the R617 between Kokstad and Underberg.
Additionally, routes such as the N2 Ingeli and N3 Mooi-River are under close observation.
“Residents planning to travel on these roads are strongly advised to postpone their journeys due to the current hazardous conditions. For those already on the road, please exercise extreme caution and avoid speeding, as roads have become dangerously slippery.
“Efforts are being made by disaster management teams to reach stranded motorists and provide necessary assistance,” he said.
He added the KwaZulu-Natal provincial disaster management centre was co-ordinating multisectoral interventions to provide relief and facilitate the clearing of roads where necessary.
The adverse weather conditions were expected to persist throughout Saturday.
Eskom said on Saturday morning that several structures fell leading to multiple faults in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State due to the heavy rain and snowfall in both provinces.
“Due to heavy snowfall, ice and rain, multiple roads are closed affecting power restoration. Teams will work to restore power as quickly as possible once there is access,” the utility said.
It urged customers through the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to treat all installations as live and avoid contact with low-hanging conductors.
The Border Management Authority (BMA) and stakeholders operating at the Sani Pass port of entry closed the port for operations on Saturday. This was due to the persistent snowfall at the port of entry, where the snow depth reached 6cm.
The BMA said the conditions leading to the Lesotho port have become hazardous underfoot.
“This precaution is taken to ensure the safety of travellers, tourists and officials as the current conditions pose a significant danger,” said BMA.
Safety tips for motorists stuck on the roads from Cogta:
- Stay in your vehicle: If you are stranded, it is safer to stay inside your vehicle and wait for help. Do not leave the vehicle to search for assistance unless help is visible within 100m.
- Signal for help: Display a brightly coloured cloth (preferably red) on your radio antenna or hang it out of the window to signal for help. Raise the hood after the snow stops falling.
- Run the engine sparingly: Run the engine for about 10 minutes every hour to stay warm. Ensure the exhaust pipe is clear of snow to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Conserve fuel: Use your vehicle’s heater sparingly to conserve fuel. Keep a window slightly open to allow fresh air in.
- Stay visible: Keep the dome light on at night when running the engine. This uses a small amount of electricity and helps rescuers see you.
- Stay warm: Use blankets, extra clothing, or anything available to stay warm. Move your arms and legs occasionally to maintain circulation.
- Stay hydrated: Drink fluids to avoid dehydration, but avoid alcohol as it lowers body temperature.
TimesLIVE
