South Africa

KZN transport department deploys team to rescue motorists stranded by heavy snowfalls

21 September 2024 - 11:21
KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Transport and Human Settlement Siboniso Duma says they are paying close attention to the closed key routes in the province.
Image: SUPPLIED

KwaZulu-Natal's transport department deployed a team of road traffic inspectorate officers to assist motorists on Saturday after heavy snowfalls in the province. 

Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma travelled along the N3 route to strengthen co-ordination between the intervention teams from Pietermaritzburg and Ladysmith regions. 

Duma said he was encouraged by the hard work and partnership between private and public emergency rescue services, who are assisting stranded motorists on various routes affected by the snow. 

He said he would be stationed near the Mandela Capture site in Howick from 10am until 11am with the team from the road traffic inspectorate. 

The team will begin clearing the accumulated snow using the most appropriate snow plough blade. These are the realities of erratic weather patterns caused by climate change. Every year, we witness extreme heat followed by heavy rains, and now heavy snow,” he said. 

The department is monitoring key routes in KwaZulu-Natal which remain closed due to heavy snowfall, ice and rain.

Closed roads: 

  • N3 Toll Route from Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal to Harrismith 
  • N3 Harrismith to Tugela Toll 
  • R74 (Harrismith to Bergville) 
  • R74 Greytown/Colenso Road is closed due to heavy snowfall at Santa Maria 
  • R617 (Kokstad to Underberg) 
  • Tugela Plaza 
  • R103 
  • N3 north 
  • N11 — Ladysmith to Newcastle 
  • N11 Amajuba Pass 

Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said the R33 from Vryheid to Dundee remains open, but there is water pooling on the road at Cotswold. The R34 from Newcastle to Blood River/Vryheid is now open, with snow along the route. 

The R33 from Vryheid to Paulpietersburg and the R34 from Vryheid to Melmoth remain open. 

The N2 Ingeli and the N3 in Mooi River are under close observation. “We request motorists not to attempt to use alternative routes as conditions on the roads are hazardous,” said Sibiya. 

TimesLIVE

