Emergency teams work flat out to reopen gridlocked section of N3

The concession said it had received reports of a 30km backlog of traffic attempting to move from Harrismith towards Van Reenen.
“Incoming traffic cannot be accommodated on Van Reenen's Pass at this time. These vehicles are adding more pressure to the already complicated rescue and recovery operation. Trucks are being stacked on Van Reenen's Pass while the recovery operation proceeds. For now, light motor vehicles are gradually being cleared in a southbound direction from the area under the careful escort of traffic officials,” it said.
Communication in the area remained limited with little to no cellphone reception.
“Disaster management teams, search and rescue operators and relief agencies are on the scene to assist stranded road users. Cold and overcast weather is being reported in the area. The entire road surface is still very wet and slippery,” said the N3TC.
The public was warned to avoid travelling between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith until further notice.
Recovery and mopping-up efforts were expected to continue throughout the day.
KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said teams from the road traffic inspectorate and infrastructure unit had worked flat out with disaster management teams, police, the SA National Defence Force, the South African National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral), Road Traffic Management Corporation and other government departments.
“We have deployed more graders to assist with the rescue operations. As of 9.20am there is just no access for cars from Montrose towards Johannesburg. Ice boulders are everywhere,” he said.
Duma advised motorists not to attempt to use the N3 to Durban.
“Around the Shell garage towards Montrose, that's where people have been stuck for two nights. Trucks and cars are covered in snow. There are hundreds of trucks and some jackknifed which makes it difficult for graders to remove the snow as rescue teams have to remove one truck at a time, including cars. The team is however working hard and we see light at the end of the tunnel.
“Unfortunately, in some areas, the cellphone network is not available. We remain concerned that though thousands of motorists have been freed, others are still trapped. Last night we noted a distressed post for urgent help from radio presenter Penny Ntuli and others. There are two buses with learners. They remain our priority,” said Duma.
Duma said they had assisted 67 pupils from Qwabi Primary School who were travelling from Durban to QwaQwa.
“We wish to assure those who are stuck and many others and their loved ones, that the team has doubled their efforts to clear the snow. Our main focus is to enable the disaster management teams to urgently bring much-needed relief,” he said.
Updates on routes:
- N11 Ladysmith to Newcastle — open
- N11 Amajuba Pass — open
- R33 Vryheid to Dundee — open but water on the road at Cotswold
- R34 Newcastle to Memel — closed higher up
- R34 Newcastle to Bloodriver/Vryheid — open
- R33 Vryheid to Paulpietersburg — open
- R34 Vryheid to Melmoth — open
- R69 Vryheid to Pongola — open
- N2 Richards Bay to Piet Retief — open
TimesLIVE
Emergency teams work flat out to reopen gridlocked section of N3
Image: TrafficSA/X
