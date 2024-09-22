South Africa

Search for missing police trainee after discharge from hospital

22 September 2024 - 12:10
Tristan Chowles is 1,78 tall and has short blonde hair and blue eyes.
Image: Supplied

Police are investigating the disappearance of a trainee on a nine-month basic police learning development programme at the SAPS Tshwane Academy. 

Tristan Chowles, 23, was admitted to a hospital in Pretoria on Wednesday and discharged on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Big Athlenda Mathe said the circumstances of his disappearance were being probed and a search was under way.

Chowles is a white male, 1,78m tall, has short blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Mathe said a missing person case was opened at Garsfontein police station. 

“Members of the public who may have seen or have information on the missing trainee are requested to call the Garsfontein detective commander, Lt-Col Tibane, on 0828228338,” she said.

TimesLIVE

