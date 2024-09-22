Trapped motorists rescued but N3 still closed for recovery of trucks and vehicles

Road users trapped in heavy snow over the weekend along the N3 Toll Route have all been assisted but operations to clear abandoned vehicles were ongoing, authorities said on Sunday afternoon.
Ports of entry that were temporarily closed due to the inclement weather have resumed operations, except Sani Pass due to melting snow and slippery conditions.
Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) acting spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said travellers seeking to enter Lesotho were advised to use Ficksburg, Caledonspoort, Makhaleng, Boesmansnek, Monontsha and Maseru ports of entry as alternatives.
“The N3 Toll Route remains closed to incoming traffic except the section between Van Reenen and Swinburne (Montrose) for rescue and recovery operations. Progress with clearing Van Reenen's Pass is steady, and it is badly affected by abandoned trucks that are being cleared. Van Reenen's Pass is still closed as rescue and recovery continues,” Mnukwa said.
She said the Wilge and Tugela plazas were closed to traffic on Sunday afternoon.
“The N5 from Bethlehem to Harrismith is open, though dangerous driving conditions persist 30km from Harrismith due to melting snow. Travel on this route is strongly discouraged. The R57 from Kestell to the R714 junction is open with dangerous conditions, the R714 from Bethlehem to Warden is also open but melting snow is causing hazardous driving conditions. Travel is strongly discouraged.”
She said the N11 route between Ladysmith and Volksrust was open but heavy mist was making the Majuba Pass difficult to navigate. Motorists were urged to avoid the route.
Mnukwa said all passes in the Eastern Cape had been reopened but authorities appealed to drivers to be careful on slippery roads.
Parts of affected provinces were still experiencing snowfall, heavy mist and fog limiting visibility, she said.
“Citizens are urged to remain patient and cancel travel on closed routes. Emergency teams continue to work on clearing the snow and restoring accessibility. Government will advise when conditions of the roads have improved and (they are) declared safe for use.
“Government, through the co-ordinated efforts of disaster management authorities, the SA Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (Sanral), the N3 Toll Concession (Pty) Ltd (N3TC), the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and emergency services continue to respond to the situation to provide the required assistance,” she said.
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said the route remained closed to traffic between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith.
“We know it has been a long, bitterly cold and tiring weekend and we understand that you just want to be mobile again, but please work with the disaster management teams, not against them. When clear instructions are ignored or opposed, it puts an additional strain on resources and brings rescue efforts to a halt, negatively affecting everyone,” said Thania Dhoogra, COO of the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC).
“Your co-operation, patience, and compliance are essential to bring this mammoth operation to conclusion and to safely restore mobility on the N3 Toll Route.
“Until this can be achieved, and the many stranded vehicles, as well as the extensive backlog of traffic between KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State can be cleared, cleanup and securing of the road cannot be completed and normal traffic flow cannot be restored.”
The concession said all lanes in the vicinity of Van Reenen town towards the Swinburne/Montrose junction) remained obstructed with vehicles — some of them abandoned or broken down.
Only light motor vehicles were being released southbound towards Tugela Plaza under careful escort of traffic officials. Trucks continued to be stacked in the area.
Road users were advised to avoid all attempts to travel between Tugela Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal and Harrismith in the Free State.
“Emergency provisions and medical support are being distributed in all affected provinces, and additional air support will be provided as soon as weather conditions permit. District disaster management centres are continuously providing updates on relief operations. The public is encouraged to stay informed by tuning in to local radio stations and checking government social media channels for the latest updates on road closures and relief efforts,” said Mnukwa.
