South Africa

Biko's legacy through the lens: 'Power of the Word' documentary to premiere ahead of World News Day

Stand a chance to win one of five double tickets to attend this exclusive screening and dialogue on ethical journalism

23 September 2024 - 14:48 By SowetanLIVE
The Power of the Word premiere
Image: Supplied

A moving documentary on the legacy of Steve Biko and his inspirational fight for justice and equality will be showcased this week while marking SA's Heritage Day. 

Power of the Word is being premiered in celebration of Sowetan's sister publication, The Daily Dispatch's 150 years of publication. 

The Arena Holdings commission documentary will premiere a day before World News Day, Friday, September 27 during an exclusive screening attended by the industry's top journalists. 

World News Day is a global initiative that highlights the role journalists play in providing trustworthy news and information that serves citizens, with this year's campaign themed as #choosetruth.

Power of the Word is produced by the award-winning Ochre Moving Pictures, and helmed by the acclaimed Stan Joseph and Craig Freimond as producers. The compelling documentary delves into the life, death and enduring legacy of Biko as the leader of the Black Consciousness Movement along with his close friendship with Donald Woods who served as the editor of The Daily Dispatch and was an anti-apartheid activist. 

The documentary explores Biko's profound impact on SA's socio-political landscape, capturing the essence of his philosophy and activism. With archival footage, personal interviews and insightful commentary, Power of the Word paints a vivid portrait of a man whose words and actions galvanised a movement and inspired a nation. It also examines Woods' relentless pursuit of the truth to Biko's death. 

The exclusive screening will be followed by a panel discussion exploring the #choosetruth theme. Panellists include: 

  • Nwabisa Makunga, Sowetan editor and chairperson of the South African National Editors' Forum 
  • Cheri-Anne James, Daily Dispatch editor 
  • Professor Itumeleng Mosala, author, academic and social activist and;
  • Lizeka Tandwa, Sunday Times digital politics editor as the moderator. 

Event details: 

Date: Friday, September 27 

Time: 12:00 noon 

Venue: Cinema Nouveau, Rosebank 

Win tickets to the premiere!

SowetanLIVE is giving away five double tickets to this exclusive screening and panel discussion. For your chance to win send your name and contact details to this email address: reply@arena.africa.   

Winners will be notified on Thursday morning. Tickets can be collected at the welcome table at the cinema.   

