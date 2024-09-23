South Africa

Corruption case against former acting police commissioner moved to high court

23 September 2024 - 18:15
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Godfrey Mahwayi, Inbanathan Kistiah, Maanda Obert Nemutanzhela, Avendra Naidoo, former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and Mankosana Makhele appear at the commercial crimes court in Pretoria on charges of fraud, forgery and corruption. File picture.
Godfrey Mahwayi, Inbanathan Kistiah, Maanda Obert Nemutanzhela, Avendra Naidoo, former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and Mankosana Makhele appear at the commercial crimes court in Pretoria on charges of fraud, forgery and corruption. File picture.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Monday transferred the fraud and corruption case against former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his co-accused to the Pretoria high court for pretrial conferencing on October 21.

Phahlane, Lt-Col Godfrey Mahwayi, Maj-Gen Maanda Obert Nemutandzhela, Maj-Gen Mankosana Agnes Makhele and businessmen Inbanathan Kistiah and Avendra Naidoo are facing charges of fraud, corruption, theft and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act relating to two contracts valued at about R54m. 

One contract relates to the alleged irregular emergency procurement of software called RIPJAR, which was intended to collect and monitor information from social media platforms on the instigators of the #FeesMustFall student protests.

However, these “emergency” response measures came about in December 2016, more than a year after the October 2015 student protests.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the other alleged irregular contract related to the procurement of communication encryption software called Daedalus. 

Mamothame said this software was allegedly solely used for encrypting calls and wiping out cellphone records and messages at the time Phahlane was under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for the “Blue Lights” police tender and other irregular procurement when he was acting police commissioner.

All the accused are out on bail. 

 TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Former acting police commissioner in court for fraud, corruption

The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday postponed the fraud and corruption case of former acting police commissioner Khomotso ...
News
4 months ago

'Blue lights' company owner, two others in court for tax fraud

The Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday released Vimpie Manthata, the owner of Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, and two others on ...
News
5 months ago

Gangsters are now trying to hold our entire country to ransom

The weakened state has given rise to a new brand of criminality that uses its entitlement to violence to extort citizens and businesses alike, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak South Africa
  2. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  3. Who is the mystery woman whose company licensed exploding pagers? World
  4. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot found, has been playing same numbers for ... South Africa
  5. N3 reopened and flowing after weekend snow storm South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel increases Lebanon strikes, Iran's devices ban and Sri Lanka's new ...
2024 Mini Countryman C