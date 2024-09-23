South Africa

Female patient found dead in Gauteng hospital bathroom

23 September 2024 - 20:33 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Efforts were made to resuscitate a patient who was found hanging in a hospital bathroom, but she was later certified dead. Stock photo.
Efforts were made to resuscitate a patient who was found hanging in a hospital bathroom, but she was later certified dead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

A 36-year-old female patient admitted to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa on Saturday was found dead in a ward hanging by a cellphone charger cable on Monday. 

The Gauteng health department said a nurse making the rounds at 1pm noticed that a bathroom door was locked.

“After knocking several times without a response, she requested assistance from another nurse. The two nurses forcefully opened the door and discovered the patient hanging by a cellphone charger cable inside,” the department said in a statement. 

It said immediate efforts to resuscitate her were undertaken and a doctor called to the scene certified her dead. 

Hospital staff affected by this experience were receiving counselling and support. Police are investigating the matter. 

The department extended its condolences to the woman's family.

The department said it remained committed to providing compassionate and safe health care and would continue to work towards preventing such incidents from occurring in the future. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in state mortuaries

Dr Sibogiseni Dhlomo of parliament's portfolio committee on health said there were 3,186 bodies in state mortuaries, with KwaZulu-Natal and the ...
News
11 hours ago

North West health boss still at his desk despite criminal case

Pre-trial hearing in fraud case against head of department Obakeng Mongale due to start on Monday
News
1 week ago

Terminal disarray plagues Gauteng health

The Gauteng health department has racked up R25bn in irregular expenditure over the past three years, while underspending on its budget by more than ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak South Africa
  2. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  3. Who is the mystery woman whose company licensed exploding pagers? World
  4. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot found, has been playing same numbers for ... South Africa
  5. N3 reopened and flowing after weekend snow storm South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel increases Lebanon strikes, Iran's devices ban and Sri Lanka's new ...
2024 Mini Countryman C