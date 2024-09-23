South Africa

Flood alert warning as snow melts in KZN

23 September 2024 - 11:46 By TIMESLIVE
Large parts of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands were covered in snow at the weekend. As the snow melts, residents have been warned rivers may overflow.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs has warned KwaZulu-Natal Midlands residents to be aware of potential flooding as the snow melts.

At least one death was reported. Nozibele Nzonzo, 39, died on Saturday after being exposed to extreme cold while stuck in a taxi caught in the snowstorm.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said disaster response teams, first aid responders, social partners and government agencies had come together after the snowstorm hit the Midlands on Friday and Saturday.

"The teams worked tirelessly throughout the weekend under challenging conditions to reach stranded motorists and provide relief, preventing what could have been a mass casualty event."

He said with all routes reopened, motorists are urged to drive safely.

"The department alerts communities downstream of the Tugela River catchment areas to potential flooding due to snowmelt in the highlands. With schools closed, parents are advised to ensure children do not play near unguarded large bodies of water, specially rivers and dams."

Disaster management teams will continue to monitor areas along the Tugela River, from Ladysmith to uMsinga.

N3 reopened and flowing after weekend snow storm

The N3 has been fully reopened and traffic is flowing, but motorists were advised to only start using it during the day on Monday.
Trapped motorists rescued but N3 still closed for recovery of trucks and vehicles

Road users trapped in heavy snow over the weekend along the N3 Toll Route have all been assisted but operations to clear abandoned vehicles were ...
N3 snow havoc: ‘Everyone is anxious. We don’t know what will happen’

At least one person freezes to death as hundreds of travellers spend a second night trapped in their cars.
