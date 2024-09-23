South Africa

'Getting bored in SA is a choice': Snowfall brings joy to South Africans despite tragedy

23 September 2024 - 14:45
South Africans creating amusing snowmen out of the snowfall that hit parts of the country.
Image: @ziphe_sukazi/ @simthoBiyela/ @EversonLuhanga/ X

KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of South Africa saw snow in spring and most people have been enjoying themselves.

Despite the devastating events that led to a fatality, others seized the opportunity to create memories amid the rare, very heavy snowfall.

One couple captured the hearts of many on social media with pictures of their wedding and a snow-covered backdrop for their special day.

Facebook user Mojabeng Sebeela Nonkanyezi posted: “Indeed, this was a real white wedding. Congratulations to you.”

Linda Magnussen commented: “Such beautiful photos to cherish forever! Congratulations to the happy and lucky couple.”

Ronnie MacArthur said: “I love our country and its quirkiness in every aspect! Congratulations to this family.”

Another user, Angel White, raised concerns about possible global warming brought on by the unusual snowy spring.

“If only it were Christmas; it’s impossible for us to ever have that. Yet this year, it’s snowing in spring. It’s so strange. Global warming is real. Though people might be enjoying it, it is a strong warning that things aren’t normal. It doesn’t snow much in our country at all.

“It’s a rare occurrence and it doesn’t snow like this ever! Our autumn leaves dropped only in the middle of winter when it became very cold and we missed the dusty wind that usually accompanies August this year. The wind didn’t blow at all and then the spring blossoms came out early, slightly before spring — about a week or two. And now the snow? It’s not right.”

Others took to the streets, embracing the frosty fun while creating snowmen and crafting creative snow sculptures dressed in traditional clothing and winter clothing. These filled social media feeds, showcasing the lighter side of the weather.

Here are more social media posts:

TimesLIVE

