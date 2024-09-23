South Africa

Naledi Pandor eager to guide Madiba’s legacy as new chair of foundation

23 September 2024 - 11:43 By TimesLIVE
Naledi Pandor, who was part of former president Nelson Mandela's administration, will chair a foundation set up in his name. File image
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Former international affairs minister Naledi Pandor has been named the new chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation board.

Pandor will become the third person to hold the position since former president Mandela established the organisation in 1999 when Prof Jakes Gerwel became the founding incumbent. Prof Njabulo Ndebele, who has served on the board for a quarter of a century, has been chair for more than a decade.

On her appointment, which takes effect from October 1, Pandor said: “In a world facing so many complex challenges, mobilising Madiba’s legacy becomes more important than ever. I believe the Nelson Mandela Foundation is doing critically important work in the social justice space, and I am looking forward to making a meaningful contribution.”

Pandor will work with a new CEO, Prof Mbongiseni Buthelezi, who will also start at the beginning of the month. The executive director of the Public Affairs Research Institute succeeds Sello Hatang, who was dismissed after an internal investigation into his personal conduct in the workplace.

The board thanked Ndebele for his "many years of impeccable service and for the wise counsel he always brought to the role".

Acting CEO Prof Verne Harris said: "Prof Ndebele has been a compass to us through good times and bad."

Madiba’s foundation fights to stay relevant in face of funding challenges

There are at least 32 streets in South Africa named after the late former president Nelson Mandela. This is according to the records of the Nelson ...
News
9 months ago

Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor was part of Mandela's inaugural administration after becoming a member of parliament in 1994.

She was minister for the portfolios of international relations, higher education, science and technology and home affairs.

A former lecturer, Pandor has a Phd from the University of Pretoria (2019), a Master’s degree in education from the University of London (1978 to 1979) and a Master’s degree in general linguistics obtained from the University of Stellenbosch (1997).

She also obtained a Bachelor’s degree and certificate for continuing education from the University of Botswana and Swaziland (1973 to 1977), a diploma in education from the University of London (1977 to 1978), a diploma in higher education, administration and leadership from Bryn Mawr Summer Programme (1992) and a diploma in leadership in development from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University (1997).

Pandor is married to Sharif Pandor and they have four children and two grandchildren.

